Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evoque Data Center Solutions CEO to Speak at RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference

05/17/2021 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™ (www.evoquedcs.com) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andy Stewart, will be a featured speaker at the “RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud, and Broadband Infrastructure Conference,” to be held online later this month.

RBC’s one-day, invitation-only conference will offer clients a broad list of companies representing US and international data infrastructure providers, providing unique and real time perspectives on industry trends and global developments.  The conference format will consist of fireside sessions with public companies, and industry executive panels featuring private datacenter firms like Evoque. Stewart will speak as part of a panel discussing “Enterprise Colo - Enabling Digital Transformation.”

“We can no longer limit our thinking to just the data center when talking about the implications of digital transformation,” Stewart said. “While the data center is a critical piece of every enterprise IT strategy, so are the network and cloud. We need to be thoughtful about how all of these infrastructure components work together to drive real long-term value to our clients.”   Stewart noted this requires data center operators to rethink their traditional approach, and to adopt a more flexible and nimble infrastructure strategy.

Data center companies have proven to be highly resilient in today’s economy, and investors are seeking insights on what’s next. Conference participants hearing from top industry executives, like Evoque’s Stewart, enables them to better understand the underlying trends in the market and to focus their attention on the future of the industry, helping them make better investment decisions.

A recent report authored by Jonathan Atkin, RBC Capital Markets’ Managing Director and global head of its Communications Infrastructure Investment Research practice, notes an increase in new business among enterprise/retail data centers, following what the report calls “a COVID-driven pause during 2020.” An earlier report states, “The resiliency of datacenters even during the pandemic has, for investors, highlighted datacenters as an attractive asset class.”

About Evoque Data Center Solutions

Evoque Data Center Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, offers enterprises a full range of services, ranging from local, regional and global connectivity to secure space in highly available and redundant environments across four continents. The company supports a diversified base of Fortune 1000 customers across multiple segments, including utilities, transport, energy, communications, healthcare, and technologies. For more information, visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

For more information:

Steve Friedberg
Evoque Data Center Solutions
484.550.2900
sfriedberg@evoquedcs.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:50aGrizzly Outlines 18 High-Priority Battery Metals Targets and Expands Land Position in Southeastern British Columbia, Canada
NE
08:50aFASTLABS  : Adds New COVID-19 Testing Site at Dolphin Mall
BU
08:50aGaensel Energy Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Quarterly Filings on OTC Markets
NE
08:50aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS  : to Present at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
08:49aSUN COUNTRY AIRLINES  : And cvg airport welcome new service today
AQ
08:49aWIZZ AIR  : Biggest ever wizz air network in italy as the airline announces a new base in rome fiumicino; 4 based aircraft and 32 new routes starting in july
AQ
08:49aEMBRAER S A  : Delta expands Boston and New York service with new flights to popular destinations
AQ
08:48aPRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aCAT9  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:47aRUMBLEON, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Bitcoin hits 3-month low and then rallies on Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Dollar holds firm as virus restrictions in Asia unnerve investors
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS