Evoque Data Center Solutions CEO to Speak at RBC Capital Markets Global Datacenter, Cloud and Broadband Infrastructure Conference

RBC’s one-day, invitation-only conference will offer clients a broad list of companies representing US and international data infrastructure providers, providing unique and real time perspectives on industry trends and global developments. The conference format will consist of fireside sessions with public companies, and industry executive panels featuring private datacenter firms like Evoque. Stewart will speak as part of a panel discussing “Enterprise Colo - Enabling Digital Transformation.”

“We can no longer limit our thinking to just the data center when talking about the implications of digital transformation,” Stewart said. “While the data center is a critical piece of every enterprise IT strategy, so are the network and cloud. We need to be thoughtful about how all of these infrastructure components work together to drive real long-term value to our clients.” Stewart noted this requires data center operators to rethink their traditional approach, and to adopt a more flexible and nimble infrastructure strategy.

Data center companies have proven to be highly resilient in today’s economy, and investors are seeking insights on what’s next. Conference participants hearing from top industry executives, like Evoque’s Stewart, enables them to better understand the underlying trends in the market and to focus their attention on the future of the industry, helping them make better investment decisions.

A recent report authored by Jonathan Atkin, RBC Capital Markets’ Managing Director and global head of its Communications Infrastructure Investment Research practice, notes an increase in new business among enterprise/retail data centers, following what the report calls “a COVID-driven pause during 2020.” An earlier report states, “The resiliency of datacenters even during the pandemic has, for investors, highlighted datacenters as an attractive asset class.”

