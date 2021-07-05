Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Evrima Plc - Full-year Results Timetable

07/05/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE DIRECTORS OF EVRIMA PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

(“Evrima” or the “Company”)

Anticipated Release of Financial Results

The Company wishes to advise the market that it anticipates this week (5th – 9th July 2021) releasing a preliminary statement containing unaudited financial results for the year ended 31st December 2020. Final, audited results in respect of the same period are expected to be published later within the month of July 2021.

Evrima plc,

5th July 2021

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director)
burnsstb@evrimaplc.com
+44 7403 16 31 85                
Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)
simongr@evrimaplc.com
+44 7973 25 31 24

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.ukblackpearladvisers@gmail.com 

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):
Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:15aMOTHERCARE  : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
02:14aCastellum Buys Finnish Real-Estate Company From Blackstone and Brunswick for $763 Million
DJ
02:13aDidi says app removal may hurt revenue, other U.S-listed Chinese firms probed
RE
02:11aSOFTBANK  : Apollo Global Management considering offer for Britain's Morrisons
RE
02:11aJOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD  : to build 10,000 rental homes
AQ
02:10aGLENCORE  : names Kalidas Madhavpeddi as new chairman
RE
02:08aHYUNDAI MOTOR  : to invest $100 million in battery startup SolidEnergy Systems - Yonhap
RE
02:05aQUANTUM GENOMICS  : Presentation of the Effects of QGC606 in an Experimental Model of Heart Failure at the Annual Congress of the European Society of Cardiology
AN
02:05aXigem Technologies Applies to Trade on OTCQB
NE
02:03aUNITED MICROELECTRONICS  : UMC Reports Sales for June 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"