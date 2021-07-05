Evrima Plc - Full-year Results Timetable

THE DIRECTORS OF EVRIMA PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

(“Evrima” or the “Company”)

Anticipated Release of Financial Results

The Company wishes to advise the market that it anticipates this week (5th – 9th July 2021) releasing a preliminary statement containing unaudited financial results for the year ended 31st December 2020. Final, audited results in respect of the same period are expected to be published later within the month of July 2021.

Evrima plc,

5th July 2021

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

