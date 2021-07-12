Log in
Evrima Plc - Preliminary Results for Year to 31-12-2020

07/12/2021 | 02:01am EDT
For a PDF version of the announcement please click here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571448/Preliminary_Financial_Results_2020.pdf

THE DIRECTORS OF EVRIMA PLC CONSIDER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 594/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE AS IT FORMS PART OF RETAINED EU LAW AS DEFINED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. BY PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE INFORMATION SET OUT WITHIN IT IS DEEMED NOW TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.        

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

(“Evrima” or the “Company”; formerly Sport Capital Group plc)

Preliminary Financial Results for the Year Ended 31st December 2020

Chairman’s Statement

The Company presents below its preliminary results for the year from 1st January to 31st December 2020 (“Pleliminary Results”) as presaged in the regulatory announcement issued on 5th July 2021. It is emphasised that the financial statements appearing below are unaudited and that the audited financial statements for the same period which the Directors anticipate announcing later this month (“Final Results”) are accordingly liable to possible changes from the Preliminary Results presented today. Publication of the Preliminary Results as set out in the financial statements which follow has been approved by Evrima’s statutory auditors, PKF Littlejohn LLP, whose appointment to their role the Company announced on 23rd April 2021.

The Preliminary Results presented today have been prepared on same basis and applying the same accounting principles and conventions as were the financial results for the year 1st January to 31st December 2019 with which they are compared, for earlier finacial reporting periods, the unaudited interim financial statements for the interm period to 30th June 2020 and as will be applied to the forthcoming Final Results

Financial Highlights

The loss for the year after taxation was £(207,745) (2019: £(63,171)) resulting in a basic loss per share of (0.18) pence (2019: (0.053) pence) and a diluted loss per share of (0.17) pence (2019: (0.050) pence). Cash at bank at the end of December 2019 was £163,607 (2019: £11,845) and shareholders’ funds stood at £461,138 (2019: £206,483).

Reasons for the Delay in Publication of the Final Results

In the course of their work on the year ended 31st December 2020, the auditors became aware of certain items in the past years’ statutory accounts, the previous accounting treatment of which could, in the auditors’ view, require minor adjustments to be made to those prior years’ accounts. Readers’ attebtion is drawn to Note 9 headed “Prior Year Adjustment” of the selected notes to the unaudited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 below. The Directors wish to state that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, any prior year adjustements are of a character to affect neithet or the Company’s cash position as it is shown in the Preliminary Results for last year appearing below nor its future ability to implement its investment strategy; nor lead to any emphasis of matter, modification or qualification of the auditors’ opinion when the audit is finaised and the Final Results in respect of the year ended 31st Decmber 2020 are published.

When the Final Results are announced and the Annual Report containing the Company’s statutory accounts is posted to shareholders, these will contain the customary report on financial 2020, a strategic review of the last financial year, a discussion of significant post- balance sheet developments (most of which latter will have been the subject of earlier regulatory announcements by the Company) and the Directors’ outlook for the remainder of the current financial year.     

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Executive Chairman,

11th July 2021

Unaudited Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2020

                                                                        Unaudited 2020                                                                          2019

                                                                      as restated

                                                                        Notes                                                                        £                                                                        £

TURNOVER                                                                                20,141                                                                               20,180

Cost of sales                                                                                        -                                                                                 (348)

GROSS PROFIT                                                                                20,141                                                                                19,832

Administrative expenses                                                                          (256,075)                                                                             (62,120)

OPERATING LOSS                                              5                                                               (235,934)                                                                 (42,288)

Gain/loss on revaluation of investments 69,769 -

                                                                            (166,165)                                                                            (42,288)

Interest payable and similar expenses 6 (5,959) (10,000)
LOSS BEFORE TAXATION (172,124) (52,288)

Tax on loss                                                          7                                                                  (35,621)                                                                  (10,883)

LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (207,745) (63,171)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME                                                                                        -                                                                                        -

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
(207,745)
(63,171)

Earnings per share expressed

in pence per share:                                           8

Basic                                                                                        -0.18                                                                          -0.05

Diluted                                                                                        -0.17                                                                          -0.05

Unaudited Statement of Financial Position

31 December 2020

                                                                        Unaudited 2020                                                                                   2019                                                                                   2018

                                                                      as restated

                                                                        Notes                                                                        £                                                                        £                                                                        £

FIXED ASSETS

Investments                                                      10                                                                  344,976                                                                    65,250                                                                     57,410

Investment property                                         11                                                                              -                                                                  204,436                                                                  204,436

                                                                             344,976                                                                             269,686                                                                              261,846

CURRENT ASSETS

Debtors                                                              12                                                                    68,895                                                                     40,214                                                                    50,203

Cash at bank                                                                              163,607                                                                                11,845                                                                                 9,776

                                                                             232,502                                                                               52,059                                                                               59,979

CREDITORS

Amounts falling due within one year 13 (116,340) (115,262) (116,171)

NET CURRENT ASSETS/(LIABILITIES)                                                                               116,162                                                                            (63,203)                                                                             (56,192)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
461,138
206,483
205,654

NET ASSETS                                                                              461,138                                                                             206,483                                                                             205,654

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Called up share capital                                   15                                                                   229,668                                                                    119,234                                                                     97,990

Share premium                                                 16                                                                  673,448                                                                   321,482                                                                   293,726

Other reserves                                                 16                                                                    24,000                                                                    24,000 9,000

Retained earnings                                            16                                                               (465,978)                                                               (258,233)                                                                (195,062)

SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS                                                                              461,138                                                                             206,483                                                                             205,654

The preliminary financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 11th July 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

..........................................................................

Mr S R Grant-Rennick - Director

Unaudited Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2020

                                                                 Called up

                                                                        share       Retained            Share             Other Total

                                                                       capital       earnings       premium       reserves equity

                                                                                  £                         £                         £                         £ £

Balance at 1 January 2019                                                97,990             (195,062)             293,726                  9,000 205,654

Changes in equity

Deficit for the year                                                  -                                                                         (54,171)                        -                                                                                   -               (54,171)

Other comprehensive income                              -                         -                                                                                   -                                                                          15,000                15,000

Total comprehensive income                                -                                                                         (54,171)                        -                                                                          15,000               (39,171)

Issue of share capital                                   21,244                         -                                                                          27,756                         -                                                                         49,000

Balance at 31 December 2019                                         119,234            (249,233)             321,482                24,000 215,483

Prior year adjustment                                            -                                                                          (9,000)                        -                                                                                   -                (9,000)

As restated                                                          119,234            (258,233)             321,482                24,000 206,483

Changes in equity

Deficit for the year                                                  -                                                                      (207,745)                        -                                                                                   -            (207,745)

Total comprehensive income                                -                                                                      (207,745)                        -                                                                                   -            (207,745)

Issue of share capital                                  110,434                         -                                                                        351,966                         -                                                                       462,400

Balance at 31 December 2020                                       229,668            (465,978)            673,448                24,000 461,138

Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2020

                                                                        Unaudited 2020                                                                          2019

                                                                      as restated

                                                                        Notes                                                                        £                                                                        £

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations                    1                                                                (294,522)                                                                  (44,091)

Interest paid                                                                              (5,959)                                                                            (10,000)

Net cash from operating activities                                                                          (300,481)                                                                             (54,091)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of fixed asset investments                                                                             (71,957)                                                                              (7,840)

Sale of investment property                                                                            200,000                                                                                        -

Net cash from investing activities                                                                             128,043                                                                              (7,840)

Cash flows from financing activities

Share issue                                                                             324,200                                                                               64,000

Net cash from financing activities                                                                             324,200                                                                               64,000

   

Increase in cash and cash equivalents 151,762 2,069
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
2
11,845
9,776

   

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 2 163,607 11,845

Notes to the Unaudited Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2020

1. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS BEFORE TAXATION TO CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

                                                                        Unaudited 2020                                                                          2019

                                                                      as restated

                                                                                        £                                                                                        £

             Loss before taxation             (172,124)                                                 (52,288)

             Loss on disposal of fixed assets             4,436                                                                  -

             Gain on revaluation of fixed assets             (69,769)                                                              -

             Accrued (income)/expenses             91,198                                                        (9,372)

             Finance costs             5,959                                                         10,000

                                                                          (140,300)                                                                             (51,660)

             Increase in trade and other debtors             (64,302)                                                      (894)

             (Decrease)/increase in trade and other creditors             (89,920)                                                      8,463

Cash generated from operations (294,522) (44,091)

2.          CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

The amounts disclosed on the Statement of Cash Flows in respect of cash and cash equivalents are in respect of these Statement of Financial Position amounts:

             Year ended 31 December 2020

                                                                            31/12/20                                                                                                                                                                          1/1/20

                                                                                        £                                                                                        £

             Cash and cash equivalents             163,607                                                       11,845

             Year ended 31 December 2019

                                                                             31/12/19                                                                                                                                                                           1/1/19

                                                                      as restated

                                                                                        £                                                                                        £

             Cash and cash equivalents             11,845                                                           9,776

   

3. ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET FUNDS

                                                                                      At 1/1/20                                                                   Cash flow                                                 At 31/12/20

                                                                                        £                                                                                        £                                                                                        £

Net cash

             Cash at bank             11,845             151,762                                                     163,607

                                                                                11,845                                                                              151,762                                                                              163,607

             Total             11,845             151,762                                                     163,607

9.          PRIOR YEAR ADJUSTMENT

The 2019 statement of financial position has been restated due to reserve balances being incorrectly allocated and also certain costs being omitted from prior year accounts. A third balance sheet is presented as the error occurred solely in the prior period and affects that year only.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Company:

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman)

simon@evrimaplc.com

+44 7973 25 31 24

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director) 

burns@evrimaplc.com

+44 7403 16 31 85                 


Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.ukblackpearladvisers@gmail.com 

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)


