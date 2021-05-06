Ewa Abramiuk-Lété appointed GM of Liquid Gas Europe

As of Monday, 10 May 2021, EU Brussels insider Mrs. Ewa Abramiuk-Lété will start as the new General Manager of the leading European LPG industry trade association.

'Ewa is a natural fit for our industry, understanding first-hand the immediate environment and health benefits that LPG provides today as an alternative fuel to coal and heating oil which are higher in both carbon emissions and air pollutants.', Liquid Gas Europe President, Esther Busscher, says. 'Our members are delighted to have an experienced sustainable fuels expert lead our sector into the new energy landscape.'

Originally from Poland, Ewa Abramiuk-Lété has been active in the EU Brussels energy arena since 2007. Over the years, she has specialized in gaseous and sustainable fuels, and been a strong supporter of Europe's rural communities. Seamlessly integrating advocacy and communications, Ewa is determined for Liquid Gas Europe to structurally engage with broader energy and societal stakeholders - together ensuring that a just energy transition is accessible, attainable, and affordable to all, whether on or off-the grid.

'I am delighted to join Liquid Gas Europe, the voice of the European LPG industry, during such a transitional time for the energy sector and European mobility. As the EU has set the ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, it is critical that all low-emission and renewable energy solutions are leveraged in achieving this important objective. LPG, and bioLPG, bring excellent environmental credentials in terms of decarbonisation and air quality,' Ewa Abramiuk-Lété reiterates.

Inspired by the recently launched Liquid Gas Europe study 'BioLPG: A Renewable Pathway Towards 2050 ', she reflects: 'There are different pathways for the LPG industry towards carbon-neutrality by 2050. With the right policy framework in place, we are confident that the projected demand for LPG in 2050 can be met with renewable LPG.' And as our 2050 Vision shows, our industry is committed to the Green Deal objectives, and I am honoured and motivated to lead the European LPG industry through this important transition.'

Liquid Gas Europe invites you to join our newly appointed General Manager and its members at the upcoming European LPG e-Congress 2021 in September of this year, themed 'The Green Deal: Fit for LPG.'

Contact: Giulia Busolin, Communications & Public Affairs Assistant