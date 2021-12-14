Log in
Ex-Apple/Tesla Leaders Raise $2,000,000 from 1,000+ Retail Investors, On Track to Release World's First Artificial Human Arm

12/14/2021 | 10:11am EST
Atom Limbs is giving 50 million limb-different people their limbs back, with a waitlist of people from 45 countries.

Atom Limbs, a robotics company creating mind-controlled bionic limbs, has raised $2M from 1,000+ retail investors. Atom opened its Wefunder equity investment campaign in preparation for a 2023 release of the world’s first artificial human arm, the Atom Touch.

The highly anticipated release has amassed a waitlist of 1,500 people from 45 countries, accounting for forecasted Year 1 revenues of approximately $25M. Atom Limbs has made significant advancements to the Atom Touch prototype with over 50 iterations in 2021 alone. The company has radically reduced costs while substantially increasing consumer value, putting Atom Limbs on track to revolutionize the $800B+ physical disability industry.

“After selling my last company Bebo to Amazon, I wanted to invest in solving the biggest problems facing humanity,” said Tyler Hayes, Co-Founder and CEO of Atom Limbs. “No one should have to live with a physical disability. We have reusable rockets and electric cars... it's time for artificial limbs.”

Atom’s mission is powered by ex-senior leaders from Apple, Tesla, Intel, and Nike. The team’s track record includes bringing the first iPhone, iMac, and Tesla Roadster to market under the leadership of Steve Jobs and Elon Musk.

With breakthrough robotics, autonomy and piloting, and smart wearables that create an unprecedented human experience for people living with physical disabilities, Atom Limbs is poised to create monumental impact in a dinosaur industry ripe for disruption.

The Atom Limbs Regulation CF Offering is available on Wefunder and is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors, with a minimum investment of $250. The investment opportunity is available to retail investors for a limited time only.

To learn more about Atom Limbs and its mission, as well as how to invest, please visit www.wefunder.com/atomlimbs.

About Atom Limbs
Atom Limbs is a technology company on a mission to end physical disability. Combining breakthroughs in neural interfacing and human-scale robotics, Atom Limbs creates mind-controlled bionic limbs only thought of as sci-fi until now.
www.atomlimbs.com

Note to Prospective Investors: Future projections cannot be guaranteed.


© Business Wire 2021
