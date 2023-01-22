Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ex-BOJ Shirai calls for more flexibility in bond buying

01/22/2023 | 12:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Former Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Sunday Japan's economic conditions justify the current low interest rate environment, but added that the central bank should make its government bond buying more flexible.

Some market players pay close attention to Shirai's views as she is seen as among candidates to become deputy governor as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's five-year term ends on April 8 and the term of his two deputies also expires on March 19.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday he would nominate a new Bank of Japan governor next month.

"I don't mean to say the BOJ should raise interest rates one after another ... but there's room to make it more flexible," Shirai said in the public broadcaster NHK's debate programme.

Shirai has previously stated that a review of the current stimulus is needed so the bank can adjust interest rates more flexibly.

The central bank dominates Japan's bond markets by gobbling up massive amount of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) as part of its monetary stimulus.

"Instead of being the only one, the BOJ should allow various other investors to trade in the bond market, which will help it become resilient to shocks. If institutional investors receive return, it will revive Japan's financial centre," she said.

Last month, the BOJ stunned markets by doubling the permitted band to 50 basis points either side of its 0% 10-year yield target. As a result, the 10-year yield cap is now set at 0.5% versus 0.25% previously.

Japan's economy, the world's third largest, will grow firmly this year, led by domestic consumption with solid capital expenditure and pent-up demand in the service sector, while external demand will slacken due to a global slowdown, she said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.76% 90.281 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.99% 160.644 Delayed Quote.0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.55% 96.811 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 1.15% 140.673 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 1.29% 1.600589 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
JAPAN 10Y CASH 0.20% 0.4062 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 2.18% 83.862 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.91% 129.539 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
Latest news "Economy"
12:51aCOVID curbs over, China's tourists hit Thai beaches for first time in 3 years
RE
12:27aCNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
12:22aEx-BOJ Shirai calls for more flexibility in bond buying
RE
01/21CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
01/21Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
RE
01/21India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India
RE
01/21China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan. 13-19
RE
01/21China reported 12,658 COVID-related deaths between Jan 13 and Jan 19
RE
01/21Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas - officials
RE
01/21Japan PM keeps markets guessing on new BOJ governor
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan. 13-19
2Five inmates who escaped Missouri jail captured, police say
3Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2023 01 22
4AFAQ Energy : Board Of Directors-(MANE)-2023-01-22
5KAMCO Investment K S C P : فتح باب ..

HOT NEWS