Ex-BOJ Shirai calls for more flexibility in bond buying

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Former Bank of Japan board
member Sayuri Shirai said on Sunday Japan's economic conditions
justify the current low interest rate environment, but added
that the central bank should make its government bond buying
more flexible.
Some market players pay close attention to Shirai's views as
she is seen as among candidates to become deputy governor as
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's five-year term ends on April 8 and
the term of his two deputies also expires on March 19.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday he would
nominate a new Bank of Japan governor next month.
"I don't mean to say the BOJ should raise interest rates one
after another ... but there's room to make it more flexible,"
Shirai said in the public broadcaster NHK's debate programme.
Shirai has previously stated that a review of the current
stimulus is needed so the bank can adjust interest rates more
flexibly.
The central bank dominates Japan's bond markets by gobbling
up massive amount of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) as part of
its monetary stimulus.
"Instead of being the only one, the BOJ should allow various
other investors to trade in the bond market, which will help it
become resilient to shocks. If institutional investors receive
return, it will revive Japan's financial centre," she said.
Last month, the BOJ stunned markets by doubling the
permitted band to 50 basis points either side of its 0% 10-year
yield target. As a result, the 10-year yield cap is now set at
0.5% versus 0.25% previously.
Japan's economy, the world's third largest, will grow firmly
this year, led by domestic consumption with solid capital
expenditure and pent-up demand in the service sector, while
external demand will slacken due to a global slowdown, she said.
