Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ex-CEO of Silicon Valley mobile app startup HeadSpin charged with fraud

08/25/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen at the United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged a co-founder and former chief executive of HeadSpin with defrauding investors out of as much as $80 million by overstating the Silicon Valley startup's revenue and other key financial metrics.

Manish Lachwani was accused of lying to HeadSpin investors from 2018 to early 2020 about the ability of his privately-held provider of mobile app testing services to attract and retain business, including from major Silicon Valley companies.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Lachwani's misconduct included directing employees to count revenue from prospective customers who never bought anything and former customers who had taken their business elsewhere.

Authorities said the inflated metrics enabled HeadSpin to sell preferred shares at inflated prices in two funding rounds that gave the Palo Alto, California-based company a $1.1 billion valuation, large enough to be considered a "unicorn."

Lachwani, 45, of Los Altos, California, was criminally charged with securities fraud and wire fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

A lawyer for Lachwani could not immediately be reached for comment.

Founded in 2015, HeadSpin was not charged. The company said it has cooperated with the government's investigation and will continue doing so.

After discovering the inflated revenue, HeadSpin forced Lachwani to resign in May 2020 and reduced its valuation to about $300 million, court papers show.

It also returned 70% of principal to investors who bought the Series B and Series C preferred shares, the papers showed. Some investors kept their shares.

"Companies and their executives must tell the truth when speaking about financial metrics that are material to the value of the business," Monique Winkler, associate regional director in the SEC's San Francisco office, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Chris Prentice in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marguerita Choy)

By Jonathan Stempel and Chris Prentice


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59pUs wti rises $1 in post-settlement trade to high of $68.54/bbl
RE
02:59pEx-CEO of Silicon Valley mobile app startup HeadSpin charged with fraud
RE
02:58pWall Street drifts toward record closing highs in risk-on session
RE
02:55pPhillips 66 refinery sale offers test of future for motor fuel suppliers
RE
02:47pCyber threats top agenda at White House meeting with Big Tech, finance executives
RE
02:45pCyber threats top agenda at White House meeting with Big Tech, finance executives
RE
02:44pU.S. mortgage applications rise as mortgage rates edge down -MBA
RE
02:14pREFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street drifts toward record closing highs in risk-on session
RE
02:13pU.s. gasoline futures rise over 5% to session high of $2.2935/gln
RE
02:11pCanada's ruling Liberals vow to raise taxes on profits of big banks, insurers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
3Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..
5CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sci..

HOT NEWS