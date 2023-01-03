Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrives at court to enter plea

He is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan. His lawyers earlier on Tuesday told Kaplan that Bankman-Fried's parents, who co-signed his $250 million bond in December, have been harassed and threatened.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that Bankman-Fried would plead not guilty. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not reply to a request for comment. It is not unusual for criminal defendants to initially plead not guilty. Defendants are free to change their plea at a later date.

Bankman-Fried was extradited last month from the Bahamas, where he lived and where the exchange was based.