"Don't attack. Don't choke. Don't kill. Don't take someone's life."

STORY: A former U.S. Marine who killed a homeless man by putting him in a chokehold on the New York City subway was arraigned on a manslaughter charge in Manhattan criminal court on Friday, after surrendering to police.

A viral video showed Daniel Penny putting 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a chokehold for more than three minutes on May 1 while they rode on an F train in Manhattan. Two other men are seen restraining Neely's arms before he went limp.

The medical examiner said Neely died from a compression of the neck. Penny's lawyers said their client did not mean to kill him.

Neely family attorney Donte Mills on Friday disputed claims that Neely had threatened other passengers.

"So should Daniel Penny be charged with manslaughter? Absolutely. Because he acted with indifference. He didn't care about Jordan. He cared about himself. And we can't let that stand."

According to witnesses, Neely, a Michael Jackson impersonator in the subway system, was complaining loudly about being hungry and saying he was ready to die when Penny came up behind him and gripped him around the neck.

The 24-year old restrained him on the floor until Neely appeared to stop moving. He was later declared dead.

In a statement from his legal team, Penny expressed "condolences to those close to Mr. Neely," and alleged that Neely had aggressively threatened passengers riding in the subway car.

Penny was arraigned on one count of second-degree manslaughter, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A bystander's video of Neely's death drew national attention and revived a debate among New Yorkers about crime in the subway and what to do with a growing number of homeless people in the city.

The killing, and a perception that prosecutors wavered in charging Penny, sparked protests, with some saying the incident amounted to a "lynching" and an example of "white vigilantism" against people of color. Neely was Black and Penny is white.

The judge set Penny's bond at $100,000. He is due back in court in July.