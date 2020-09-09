Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ex-PM Major warns UK Brexit plan may hit Britain's reputation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 11:17am EDT

Former British Prime Minister John Major said that the government's plan possibly to renege on elements of a previously agreed Brexit treaty, in a move that would breach international law, would damage the country's standing in the world.

The proposals, which the government has said would break international law only "in a very specific and limited way", has contributed to concerns that Britain could leave the European Union's single market in four months with no new agreement on trade.

"Over the last century, as our military strength has dwindled, our word has retained its power," Major said. "If we lose our reputation for honouring the promises we make, we will have lost something beyond price that may never be regained."

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:24aU.S. dollar slides from four-week high; euro rises
RE
11:22aUNITED STATES : JOLTS Job Openings better than estimates at 6.62M
11:20aDIAMCOR MINING : Announces Application for a Management Cease Trade Order
PU
11:18aBarrick CEO faces stark test in fight for Papua New Guinea mine
RE
11:17aEU fumes over British defiance, but will press on with Brexit talks
RE
11:17aEx-PM Major warns UK Brexit plan may hit Britain's reputation
RE
11:16aTSX tracks oil price gains
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:14aMexico voids BlackRock consortium's bid for 'Mayan Train' project
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold edges up on economic woes, firm dollar caps gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group