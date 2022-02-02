Log in
Ex-Trump Justice Dept official appears before U.S. House Jan. 6 committee

02/02/2022 | 05:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Justice Department makes announcement on opioids settlement in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former high-ranking Justice Department official appeared on Wednesday before the congressional committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol for questions about his bid to bolster former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark was spotted entering a room inside a U.S. House of Representatives office building where the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack takes its depositions. A committee spokesman declined to comment.

Clark is among a growing list of Trump supporters who have balked at requests to cooperate with the investigation, though the panel has scored some legal victories over Trump's efforts to keep certain government records under wraps.

The National Archives said it would be providing some of former Vice President Mike Pence's records to the committee, in a letter that appeared on the Archives' website.

The committee has so far interviewed about 400 witnesses, issued more than 60 subpoenas and obtained more than 50,000 pages of records.

Clark, who served as the acting head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, drafted a Dec. 28, 2020, letter to Georgia state lawmakers that falsely claimed the agency had found "significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia."

The draft letter urged state legislators to convene a special session to overturn the election results there.

Clark tried to persuade former Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Rich Donoghue to send the letter, but they refused.

Rosen and Donoghue later told U.S. Senate investigators that Clark also privately met with Trump to lobby the then-president to oust Rosen so Clark could be installed as acting attorney general, paving the way for him to send the letter and launch voter fraud investigations.

Clark in November declined to answer the committee's questions about his legal advice to Trump, saying such discussions were privileged.

The panel voted on Dec. 1, 2021, to seek contempt of Congress charges against Clark, but it has not sought a vote of the full House after Clark's attorney said his client intends to invoke his right against self-incrimination, protected by the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

(In last paragraph, corrects to say "has not sought" instead of "has sought")

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

By Patricia Zengerle and Sarah N. Lynch


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS