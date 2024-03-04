STORY: The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg left a Manhattan courthouse Monday after pleading guilty to perjury charges... stemming from the former president's civil fraud trial in New York.

As part of the plea agreement, Weisselberg admitted to lying on the witness stand in the recent civil fraud trial against Trump and to misleading New York state investigators during two earlier depositions about Trump's financial statements.

Last month, Trump was ordered to pay more than $450 million dollars for illegally overstating the value of properties in order to inflate his net worth and obtain better loan and insurance terms.

Weisselberg had testified that he was not involved in an incorrect valuation of Trump's Manhattan penthouse - one of a series of misleading financial statements that New York state Attorney General Letitia James said amounted to a fraudulent effort to dupe lenders.

A felony complaint said Weisselberg's emails showed that he was in fact paying close attention to the penthouse, which financial statements had valued at $327 million, an amount the attorney general called "absurd."

Monday's guilty plea is just the latest legal trouble for Trump's longtime loyal deputy.

Weisselberg, who worked for the former president's family business for half a century, already spent roughly three months in New York's Rikers Island jail in 2023 after pleading guilty to participating in a 15-year tax fraud scheme at the Trump Organization.

Prosecutors have recommended that Weisselberg be sentenced to another five months in jail for Monday's perjury charges.

The judge set his sentencing date for April 10.