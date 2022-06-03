Ex-Trump adviser indicted for contempt of Congress

Peter Navarro, a former top adviser to Donald Trump, has been charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigation into the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, who advised President Trump on trade matters, was charged by a grand jury with one count regarding his refusal to appear for a deposition and another for failing to produce documents in response to a subpoena.

"They intercepted me gettin' on the plane! And then they put me in handcuffs, they bring me here, they put me in leg irons..."

Navarro, who made an initial court appearance on Friday in Washington, said the committee was harassing him for punitive purposes.

Navarro has said in media interviews and in his 2021 book that he helped coordinate an effort to halt certification of Joe Biden's victory and keep Trump in power.

Navarro has contended that his communications are protected by executive privilege. Earlier in the week, he filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction from a federal judge to block the justice department from prosecuting the contempt of Congress charge.

Trump has urged his associates not to cooperate with the Democratic-led investigation, calling it politically motivated.

In its subpoena, the Jan. 6th committee said it had reason to believe that Navarro had information relevant to its investigation.

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

Navarro is the second prominent Trump adviser to face criminal charges in the investigation.

The first was former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was criminally charged in November for defying a subpoena from the committee.