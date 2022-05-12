Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ex-UBS banker loses appeal over selling client data to Germany

05/12/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court has dismissed an appeal by a former UBS banker convicted in absentia of espionage for selling information about wealthy clients to German tax authorities.

Rene S., as the 48-year-old ex-banker was called during court proceedings, was sentenced to 40 months in prison plus fines and court costs worth more than 125,000 Swiss francs ($125,200) when a lower court found him guilty in 2019 of spying and money laundering.

An appeals court in 2020 upheld the verdict, as did the Swiss Federal Court in a ruling released on Thursday. It dismissed his argument that the lower court had conducted proceedings in an inadmissible manner.

Court documents have said the man, accused of making more than 1.1 million euros ($1.14 million) from the sale, had moved to a small town in Germany just across the Rhine River from Switzerland.

He did not attend court proceedings and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The case was part of a decade-old dispute between Germany and Switzerland over untaxed assets, now a legacy issue after both countries have joined more than 100 others in agreeing to exchange financial data about residents' accounts.

Switzerland, whose banks have paid out billions to settle charges they helped foreigners hide wealth, has aggressively prosecuted whistleblowers who leak client data.

($1 = 0.9984 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.9608 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45pU.S. Treasury's Yellen says Fed can bring down inflation without causing recession
RE
01:40pU.S. SEC's Peirce sees 'movement' on stablecoin regulations
RE
01:39pWheat futures rally as U.S. cuts harvest estimates
RE
01:39pU.S. prosecutors open grand jury probe into Trump's handling of classified records -NYT
RE
01:38pN. Korea reports COVID cases, fires 3 ballistic missile tests
RE
01:38pN. Korea reports COVID cases, fires 3 ballistic missile tests
RE
01:38pU.S. SEC's Peirce sees 'movement' on stablecoin regulations
RE
01:29pTop House Republican gets subpoena from U.S. Capitol riot panel
RE
01:27pTop Wall Street firms, Ford to disclose directors' race and gender
RE
01:24pKPMG faces $18 million misconduct fine for misleading regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
3Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
4COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coinbase G..
5Interim Report for 1st Quarter 2022

HOT NEWS