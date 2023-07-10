STORY: The ex-doctor for USA Gymnastics who was convicted in 2018 of sexually abusing young female gymnasts was stabbed in prison.

Larry Nassar was stabbed by another inmate in the back and chest during an argument Sunday and was in stable condition Monday according to media reports.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed an inmate at a Florida prison was assaulted Sunday afternoon but did not identify the person citing privacy and security concerns.

It did say staff who responded to the incident initiated life-saving measures and transported the prisoner to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation and it is investigating what happened.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts who were entrusted to his care including several Olympic gold medalists.