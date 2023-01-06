Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ex-USC athletic official in U.S. college scandal gets 6 months in prison

01/06/2023 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Varsity Blues mastermind Rick Singer arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston

BOSTON (Reuters) - A former athletic official at the University of Southern California was sentenced on Friday to six months in prison for her role in a nationwide fraud and bribery scheme that helped wealthy parents secure spots for their children at top colleges.

Donna Heinel, the school's former senior associate athletic director, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston for helping get about two dozen students admitted as fake athletic recruits in exchange for money.

Prosecutors had sought two years in prison. While Talwani said her guilty plea to a single honest services wire fraud count in 2021 precluded such a long sentence, she rejected Heinel's request for probation, citing her "dishonesty."

Heinel is among 53 people who have pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial following an investigation dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" that ensnared business executives and celebrities and exposed inequalities in U.S. higher education.

At its center of the scandal was William "Rick" Singer, a college admissions consultant who was sentenced on Wednesday to 3-1/2 years in prison for facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and funneling money from parents to university coaches to secure spots for their children as sports recruits.

Prosecutors said Heinel, 61, was one of the most prolific participants in the scheme by submitting information to a USC admissions committee from Singer about multiple students that misled it into believing their applications came from coaches who had not in fact not recruited them.

Prosecutors said she did so from 2015 to 2019 in exchange for nearly $1.28 million from Singer and his clients to USC accounts -- donations Heinel said she secured to protect her job and meet escalating fundraising expectations.

"There was just so much pressure to raise money at my institution, and the amount just kept getting bigger and bigger," Heinel said in court. "They talked about feeding the beast."

Prosecutors said Heinel also personally pocketed $160,000 after she and Singer entered into "sham" consulting agreement. She has agreed to forfeit that money, though defense lawyer Nina Marino said, adding Heinel did not view it as a bribe at the time.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:28pU.S. prosecutors launch website for Bankman-Fried alleged fraud victims
RE
01:27pEx-USC athletic official in U.S. college scandal gets 6 months in prison
RE
01:26pFrance says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
01:25pU.S. jobs report breathes life into Fed's 'soft landing' scenario
RE
01:25pSPAC Firm UNSDG Acquisition Withdraws IPO
DJ
01:21pMan accused of stealing unpublished books pleads guilty in New York
RE
01:20pNetherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers
RE
01:17pInvestment management firm AQR books best year in several strategies
RE
01:16pPentagon awards L3Harris $40 million anti-drone weapon systems contract
RE
01:16pBritish rail industry group makes new pay offer to striking train drivers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
4Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
5Thermo Fisher Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov..

HOT NEWS