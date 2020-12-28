Ex-minister dies of COVID as Japan closes to foreigners

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - A 53-year-old former Japanese
minister has died of COVID-19, his party said on Monday,
becoming the first incumbent lawmaker to succumb to the disease
in a nation scrambling to shut its doors to foreign travellers.
Yuichiro Hata, who was transport minister in 2012 and is the
son of former Prime Minister Tsutomu Hatawho, died on Sunday,
the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said.
Japan on Monday started banning non-resident foreign
nationals from entering following the detection of a new, highly
infectious coronavirus variant linked to a rapid rise in
infections in Britain.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged calm ahead of the New
Year holidays, when hospitals tend to become understaffed, and
instructed ministers to remain alert.
"They say that no evidence is showing the vaccines that are
already being administered overseas are not effective against
this variant, and anti-infection steps for it are unchanged from
those for the conventional virus," Suga said.
"The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I
ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency
and thoroughly carry out counter measures," he told a meeting of
the government's taskforce on coronavirus responses.
Japan is facing a third wave of infections, with daily cases
hitting a record 3,881 on Saturday, according to public
broadcaster NHK.
A Japanese business traveller at Tokyo's Haneda airport,
where people were sparse, said the government should do more.
"Even though Japan is doing things to counter the variant,
there are still reports of cases in Japan," 56-year-old Seiji
Oohira said on arriving from India, where he works for a
construction-related company.
"So I think it's better to tighten the restrictions even a
little bit further."
(Reporting by Irene Wang, Kiyoshi Takenaka;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)