Exabeam : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management for Third Consecutive Time

Exabeam, the security analytics and automation company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Exabeam is positioned highest for ability to execute and has been named a Leader in the report every year since 2018. To download a complimentary copy of the full 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management report, click here.

Gartner has recognized Exabeam as a Leader in SIEM for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. As per Gartner, “Leaders provide products that are a strong functional match for the market’s general requirements. These vendors have been the most successful at building an installed base and revenue stream in the SIEM market. In addition to providing technology that is a good match for current customer requirements, Leaders show evidence of superior vision and execution for emerging and anticipated requirements. They typically have a relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth, and receive positive customer feedback about their SIEM capabilities and related service and support.”

With data, systems, and people literally everywhere nowadays -- there is no longer a perimeter. The pandemic has forced organizations to secure a vastly more distributed IT infrastructure upon which the threat landscape is growing in terms of volume, complexity, and attack vectors. Attacks are more sophisticated and breaches happen regularly. SecOps teams are exhausted and overwhelmed by false positive alerts generated by too many disconnected security tools.

Exabeam continues to build on its track record of innovation to help security teams overcome these challenges, stop the adversaries, inside and out, and make security success the norm. The Exabeam Fusion cloud-delivered product line offers one of the industry’s first open system approaches to extended detection and response (XDR) and SIEM. Fusion automates the entire Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) workflow process supporting security analysts on the front lines of defense. Embedded with user entity and behavior analytics (UEBA), a category defined by Exabeam, Fusion detects security incidents that traditional tools do not see.

“This is a momentous period in Exabeam’s growth journey, and we are honored that Gartner has recognized us as a SIEM Leader once again,” said Michael DeCesare, CEO and president, Exabeam. “Our recent Series F funding will be used for research and development to expand our already industry-leading security analytics and automation offerings. The year ahead will be exciting as we continue to innovate and execute fast to deliver the number one trusted cloud SecOps platform on the market.”

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Kelly Kavanagh, Toby Bussa, John Collins, 29 June 2021

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. We are reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. The Exabeam Security Operations Platform is a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. It is designed and built to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives, and make security success the norm. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com.

