Exact Sciences to participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2020 | 06:01am EST
MADISON, Wis., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS) today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.

  • J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
    Presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. EST

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences' website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Contact:
Megan Jones
Exact Sciences Corp.
meganjones@exactsciences.com
608-535-8815

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exact-sciences-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301198542.html

SOURCE EXACT SCIENCES CORP


© PRNewswire 2020
