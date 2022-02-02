Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exactech Smart Shoulder Technology Now Features Humeral Planning and Joint Motion

02/02/2022 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announces 510(k) clearance of the Equinoxe® Planning App (v. 2.0).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005829/en/

The Equinoxe Planning App (v.2.0) allows for humeral head offsets and replicator plate positioning. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Equinoxe Planning App (v.2.0) allows for humeral head offsets and replicator plate positioning. (Photo: Business Wire)

The latest version reveals many new features, including:

  • The ability to pre-operatively plan humeral implant options to model the best fit for each patient’s unique anatomy:
    • Select from a range of humeral stem components
    • Adjust humeral head offset/position in anatomic procedures
    • Alter humeral trays and liners in reverse procedures
  • The ability to assess shoulder range of motion and impingement
  • Visual enhancements for clarity and ease of use

Senior Vice President of Extremities Chris Roche said, “Exactech is driven to create new solutions that enhance our surgeons' surgical experiences. The Equinoxe Planning App's newest update helps surgeons plan and select various implant types and sizes for the scapula and humerus based on a patient's specific boney morphology to facilitate planning of impingement-free movement."

U.S. surgeons can expect availability in the second quarter of this year. International market clearance is targeted for the third quarter. The Equinoxe Planning App can be used with ExactechGPS® Shoulder navigation and is available in more than a dozen countries around the globe. Explore all of Exactech’s Active Intelligence® technologies at www.AISurgeon.com.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

The Equinoxe Planning App is used exclusively with the Equinoxe Platform Shoulder System and its comprehensive glenoid solutions. ExactechGPS and the Equinoxe Planning App are manufactured by Blue Ortho, a subsidiary of Exactech, and distributed by Exactech.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pNFL-Washington Football Team has a name again - the Commanders
RE
02:11pVolkswagen able to build 1 million EVs a year in China from 2023 -Nikkei
RE
02:11pFUCHS PETROLUB : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:10pEVONIK : Raised from Sell to Buy by Baader Bank
MD
02:09pWALMART : Winter Storm Landon Facility Status
PU
02:09pTea and Trivia, Downton Abbey Style, on Feb. 8
PU
02:09pDELTA CREDIT SPV : Application for admission to trading
PU
02:09pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : Siena, 2 February 2022 – The Bank announces that in the context of the next Board of Directors, convened for 7 February, has been added an item of Corporate Governance concerning the Chief Executive O…
PU
02:09pSPLUNKER STORIES : Bill Bryant
PU
02:09pADVANCING AI TRUSTWORTHINESS : updates on responsible AI research
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2How to invest for inflationary times
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
4Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
5World stocks rebound amid strong U.S. earnings and surging inflation

HOT NEWS