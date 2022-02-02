Exactech Smart Shoulder Technology Now Features Humeral Planning and Joint Motion

Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announces 510(k) clearance of the Equinoxe® Planning App (v. 2.0).

The Equinoxe Planning App (v.2.0) allows for humeral head offsets and replicator plate positioning. (Photo: Business Wire)

The latest version reveals many new features, including:

The ability to pre-operatively plan humeral implant options to model the best fit for each patient’s unique anatomy: Select from a range of humeral stem components Adjust humeral head offset/position in anatomic procedures Alter humeral trays and liners in reverse procedures

The ability to assess shoulder range of motion and impingement

Visual enhancements for clarity and ease of use

Senior Vice President of Extremities Chris Roche said, “Exactech is driven to create new solutions that enhance our surgeons' surgical experiences. The Equinoxe Planning App's newest update helps surgeons plan and select various implant types and sizes for the scapula and humerus based on a patient's specific boney morphology to facilitate planning of impingement-free movement."

U.S. surgeons can expect availability in the second quarter of this year. International market clearance is targeted for the third quarter. The Equinoxe Planning App can be used with ExactechGPS® Shoulder navigation and is available in more than a dozen countries around the globe. Explore all of Exactech’s Active Intelligence® technologies at www.AISurgeon.com.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

The Equinoxe Planning App is used exclusively with the Equinoxe Platform Shoulder System and its comprehensive glenoid solutions. ExactechGPS and the Equinoxe Planning App are manufactured by Blue Ortho, a subsidiary of Exactech, and distributed by Exactech.

