Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Excelerate Energy Completes Fleet's Ship Management Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 07:45am EST
November 2, 2020 Excelerate Technical Management will ensure continued seagoing and shore-based operational excellence for customers

The Woodlands, TX - Excelerate Energy (Excelerate), a US-based LNG company, announced today the successful transition of Excelerate's entire fleet of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) to Excelerate Technical Management (ETM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Excelerate.

'Congratulations to our ship management team overseeing this effort and the 600 plus seafarers that supported,' said Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate Energy. 'Transitioning 10 ships in 10 months is a tremendous accomplishment in any year, but especially in 2020. Through ETM, we look forward to continuing to provide the seamless service our customers have come to know and expect.'

Excelerate began transitioning its fleet in February with the FSRU Experience after The Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Government of Belgium awarded Interim Documents of Compliance (DoC) under the International Safety Management (ISM) Code to ETM. Excelerate completed the transition of the tenth and final FSRU Excellence on October 28. As each FSRU undergoes scheduled maintenance and upgrades, Excelerate plans to repaint its vessels in the corporate brand colors and design.

'At Excelerate, we hold ourselves to the highest standards, and this transition gives us an opportunity to enhance our already rigorous safety management programs,' said Cal Bancroft, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Excelerate Energy. 'It also demonstrates our commitment to stewardship, accountability, improvement, and leadership and providing more flexible and seamless services to clients.'

With the transition to the new ship management, customers can continue to expect:

  • Consistency of operational excellence and approach to personnel development seagoing and shore-based, to ensure a high-performing organization;
  • Continuous development of robust environmental and safety culture;
  • Breadth and depth in ETM's skillsets for today's demands and tomorrow's needs; and
  • Delivery of exceptional performance on a sustainable basis.

Disclaimer

Excelerate Energy LP published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 12:44:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:58aS&P Futures Gain as Election Looms; Oil Falls Further
DJ
07:57aArcastream announces the appointment of three new board members
GL
07:56aNEXI S P A : Italy's CDP seeks raising stake in Nexi-Sia after Nets deal - sources
RE
07:56aInsurers may take $4.3 bln hit from Hurricane Zeta in U.S.
RE
07:56aCONTINUOUS COMPOSITES : Opens a New Manufacturing Facility with Industry Leaders at Their Side
BU
07:56aEMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT : REIT Announces Results for Second Quarter and Half Year Ended FY2020-21; Net Operating Income up 10% YoY, Declares Quarterly Distributions of Rs 4,244 million
BU
07:55aDraft rules saymicro lenders offer loans online should cap credit lines for each clients at 300,000 yuan or one-third of clients' annual income
RE
07:55aTENNECO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:55aINOVALON : Clients Outperform Market for CMS Star Ratings for the Seventh Year in a Row
AQ
07:55aInovalon Clients Outperform Market for CMS Star Ratings for the Seventh Year in a Row
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
2EXPLAINER: How mom-and-pop investors stumped up a record $3 trillion for Ant shares
3SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance
5World shares look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group