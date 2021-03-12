Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Excelerate Energy, ExxonMobil, and the Republic of Albania Agree to LNG Terminal Study

03/12/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
March 12, 2021 LNG would bring reliability and diversity to Albania's power supply portfolio and the Balkans

The Woodlands, TX - Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate), ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Inc. (ExxonMobil), and the Republic of Albania (The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on March 12, 2021, to conduct a feasibility study for the potential development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) Project in the Port of Vlora in Southern Albania.

Under the MOU, Excelerate will conduct a study to explore the potential of an integrated LNG to power solution that includes developing an LNG import terminal, converting and/or expanding the existing Vlora thermal power plant, and establishing small scale LNG distribution to Albania and the surrounding Balkans region.

'As Albania looks to improve energy security and resiliency, we are confident that an LNG solution would provide reliability to the country's power grid while complementing intermittent renewables and alternative resources,' stated Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate. 'We are pleased to work with our partners in developing a reliable and affordable solution for Albania's energy resilience.'

Home to eight major river systems, Albania relies on hydropower plants, which can become unreliable during times of drought, to supply energy to the country's 2.8 million residents. LNG would bring reliable, affordable, and cleaner energy to the region and complement Albania's hydropower-based electricity production. As the leader in floating LNG regasification solutions, Excelerate Energy has delivered reliable and clean energy to markets across the globe, developing and operating 13 LNG terminals worldwide. The Vlora project is the latest example of Excelerate's emphasis on greater integration of services to serve gas and power customers better.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku said, 'Supply diversification and the enhancement of supply security are crucial to Albania and to our Balkan neighbors as well. We are confident that LNG can be the key to achieving these strategic objectives and to finally providing a solution to the complex Vlora TPP project by choosing the best partners, equipped to deliver a project of such magnitude.'

ExxonMobil, one of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S. and a significant producer of LNG around the world, will lead the charge on identifying opportunities to support the supply of LNG into Albania and the LNG Import Project, as a project of National Strategic Importance.

'LNG enables transportation of natural gas from supply centers to customers safely and cost effectively,' said Ed Austin, ExxonMobil LNG Strategy and Portfolio Manager. 'While we are at the early stages of exploring this opportunity, ExxonMobil's global resources and reliable LNG supply chain can help Albania meet its fast-growing demand for natural gas and ensure long-term supply security.'

The pre-feasibility report is expected to be delivered in Q3 2021, while the targeted start-up for the LNG Import Project could be as early as 2023.

Disclaimer

Excelerate Energy LP published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 22:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:43pMODEL N  : Highlights from Rainmaker21 LIVE for Life Sciences
PU
05:42pWall St Week Ahead-Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recovering economy
RE
05:38pTech Down On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:36pMV Index Solutions Announces Quarterly and Semi-Annual Index Review Results Q1/2021
BU
05:36pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:33pOCEAN WILSONS  : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Call Notice
PU
05:33pNEW PROVIDENCE ACQUISITION  : Announces Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with AST SpaceMobile and Stockholder Approval of Extension Proposal
BU
05:33pConsumer Cos Up On Vaccine Rollout Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:33pCorrection to Libor Changeover Article
DJ
05:32pHARVEST CAPITAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..
5SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ