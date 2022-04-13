Excelerate Energy soars in first big U.S. market debut since Ukraine invasion

April 13 (Reuters) - Excelerate Energy Inc jumped
17.5% in its market debut on Wednesday, riding on investor
demand for companies with exposure to liquefied natural gas
(LNG) amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ending a lull in U.S.
capital markets since the invasion.
The company, a provider of floating LNG terminals owned by
energy tycoon George Kaiser, hit a peak valuation of nearly $3
billion in the session.
Even as natural gas' status as a "cleaner" source of energy
continues to be debated, global demand for the fuel has surged
over concerns that Russia could cut off gas supplies to Europe.
The company's listing tests a rocky U.S. equity capital
market, where jitters around the Ukraine crisis have forced a
number of potential issuers to cancel or postpone their
offerings.
Excelerate's is the first LNG-related IPO in the United
States since 2019 and suggests a reversal in fortunes for
companies in the fossil fuels business.
The company sold 16 million shares of its Class A common
stock priced at $24 apiece, at the top end of the range.
Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead
underwriters of Excelerate's offering.
