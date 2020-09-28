Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Excelitas Technologies Acquires SolidTRON Product Line from Silicon Power Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Expands Defense and Aerospace Technology with Solid-State Discrete Firing Switches and Pulsed Power Products

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions across a wide range of market sectors, has completed the purchase of the SolidTRON™ product line from Silicon Power Corp. (Malvern, PA, USA). SolidTRON expands Excelitas’ defense and aerospace technology to include solid-state discrete firing switches and pulsed power products.

SolidTRON will operate as a separate product line within Excelitas’ Advanced Electronic Systems (AES) business unit. After the acquisition, the SolidTRON team will continue operating from its current 18,800 square-foot facility in Malvern, PA.

“We are very pleased to bring SolidTRON’s solid-state switching capabilities into our portfolio,” said Doug Benner, Excelitas’ Executive Vice President, Defense and Aerospace. “This strategic acquisition ensures critical supply chain stability for our Energetic Systems business, improves our competitive position, and most importantly, allows us to better support our customers. It will further enable us to address a broader scope of energetics and advanced electronics applications across the defense, aerospace and commercial sectors. We welcome the SolidTRON team to the Excelitas family.”

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. SolidTRON is the seventh and latest acquisition consummated by Excelitas Technologies since its foundation in 2010 and the third acquisition since Excelitas was purchased by AEA Investors (New York, NY, USA) in December 2017.

About Excelitas Technologies
Excelitas Technologies Corp. is a photonics technology leader focused on delivering innovative, high-performance, market-driven solutions to meet the lighting, optronics, detection and optical technology needs of our OEM customers. Serving a vast array of applications across biomedical, scientific, safety, security, consumer products, semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, defense and aerospace sectors, Excelitas stands committed to enabling our customers’ success in their end-markets. Our photonics team consists of 7,000 professionals working across North America, Europe and Asia, to serve customers worldwide. Connect with Excelitas on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Visit http://www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® is a registered trademark of Excelitas Technologies Corp. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:
Scott Orr
Senior Director of Global Marketing - Commercial
scott.orr@excelitas.com
+1 (781) 996-5925

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson
On Behalf of Excelitas Technologies Corp.
SVM Public Relations
excelitas@svmmarcom.com
+1 (401) 490-9700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f98e7051-2388-4cd6-801a-5ea30807b360

Primary Logo

SolidTRON

The SolidTRON product line has been acquired by Excelitas Technologies.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:15pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines pilots avert layoffs, other workers hope for bailout
RE
02:15pGoogle to enforce Play store tax on the 3% of apps not paying
RE
02:14pPersonal Income Seen Down 2.5% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:14pCollege for Creative Studies Appoints Olga Stella as Inaugural Vice President for Strategy and Communications
GL
02:12pGIGA TRONICS INCORPORATED : tronics Names Thomas E. Vickers to Board of Directors
AQ
02:12pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : U.S. Life/Health Credit Rating Upgrades Outnumber Downgrades in First-Half 2020
BU
02:12pGiga-tronics Names Thomas E. Vickers to Board of Directors
GL
02:11pAMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pUMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pGENERAL MOTORS : to Invest $71 Million in 2 Ohio Factories
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group