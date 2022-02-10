Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Excella Appoints Ruben Marchiani as Vice President and Market Owner of National Security

02/10/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marchiani to Drive and Accelerate Growth in the National Security Market

Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, announced the appointment of Ruben Marchiani as Vice President and Market Owner of National Security. Ruben will play a strategic role in leading all aspects of profit & loss management, client service, strategy, and business development to accelerate growth for the firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005206/en/

Excella appoints Ruben Marchiani as Vice President and Market Owner of National Security. (Photo: Business Wire)

Excella appoints Ruben Marchiani as Vice President and Market Owner of National Security. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ruben brings over 29 years of deep insights and knowledge of the federal government to Excella,” said Sandy Gillespie, Chief Operating Officer at Excella, “His experience will help us grow in the National Security market, drive innovative solutions, and deliver mission-critical results that directly impact the lives of Americans.”

While many Federal agencies are eager to grow, they face numerous challenges that make modernization and technological adoption difficult. Agencies need solution partners who have a deep understanding of their needs and barriers to success.

“I'm excited to start expanding our client and industry relationships in the National Security market and building exceptional careers for our people. My focus will be on offering innovative solutions to our clients while enabling top-line growth and bottom-line performance for Excella.” said Ruben Marchiani, Vice President and Market Owner of National Security at Excella.

Prior to joining the Excella team, Ruben served as Vice President of Operations for the Agile Development Sector at NCI Information Systems, Inc. He was instrumental in bringing Agile software delivery, AI and analytics, cybersecurity, and infrastructure services to Federal Civilian Agencies.

Excella leads Agile and DevSecOps transformations, legacy IT system modernizations, and AI solution delivery across the government. To learn more about Excella’s federal offerings, please visit: https://www.excella.com/markets/federal

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands, and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aNATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:07aARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aFLUENCE ENERGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aLATAMGROWTH SPAC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aStanbic IBTC Opens Strategic Branch in Lekki Free Trade Zone
AQ
06:06aNNPC Names MRS, Oando, Duke Oil, Emadeb As Suppliers of Bad Petrol
AQ
06:06aPILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aTanganda Eyes Inclusive Growth
AQ
06:05aPEPSICO INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock recovery takes a breather ahead of U.S. inflation numbers
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 bln writedowns
4THYSSENKRUPP : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
5Flow Traders shares slump after 2021 earnings; moving into crypto

HOT NEWS