Excella's Awarded DOJ Agile Support Services Contract

Agile Pioneer to Provide Coaching and Testing for the Spartan Case Management System

Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, announced it has been awarded a contract by the Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to provide Agile Support Services for the Spartan Case Management System. Excella will be providing agile coaching and comprehensive testing to support the continued development and maintenance of Spartan, a case management system that supports industry operations and criminal enforcement programs.

The Spartan program will continue work to collect, manage, analyze and report on information from criminal investigations, licensing, monitoring, and enforcement of appropriate legal shipping of firearms and explosives. Testing support, coaching, and consulting services provided by Excella will ensure usability and reliability of the system, ultimately improving the agency’s ability to meet its mission of protecting the community from illegal use, trafficking and storage of firearms, explosives, and alcohol and tobacco products.

“At Excella, we intimately understand the agile software development process as software developers ourselves, as well as the business case behind the development. Our coaches and the experts testing agency systems come with a strategic and comprehensive perspective to ensure both usability, reliability, and accuracy,” said Beth Gomolka, VP of National Security at Excella. “Bringing this approach to programs like Spartan facilitates faster, higher quality software, giving agencies the tools to effectively and efficiently meet their missions.”

Excella offers a unique approach to agile testing and coaching, focused on the user interface and experience so the system meets its objectives at a mission level. This means going beyond just reporting results but serving as a trusted advisor to improve processes and metrics in an agile environment.

Excella has been on the ground supporting agile development for the DOJ since late 2015, with nearly two decades of experience successfully leading agile transformations and modernizing legacy IT systems across federal government agencies.

To learn more about Excella’s offerings for government, please visit: https://www.excella.com/markets/federal

