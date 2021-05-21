Excellence Canada announces the recipients of the 2021 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce that, at the fifth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, 26 Canadian organizations will be receiving the Canadian Businesses Excellence Awards for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.



Excellence Canada's mission is to help improve organizational performance and recognize excellence, with a vision to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada. The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.

The awards will be presented at the 2021 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses Virtual Cocktail Reception on Wednesday, June 9th. The program features:

Virtual Happy Hour – Live DJ, Mixology Workshops, Photo Booth

Networking

VIP Roundtable & Keynote Address by Claudia Harvey, Founder and CEO of Dig It Apparel ® and President and Founding Partner of BG Wealth Group

and President and Founding Partner of BG Wealth Group Presentation of the 2021 Awards

We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses:

A1 Air Conditioning & Heating – Oakville, ON

Alexa Translations – Toronto, ON

AppCentrica Inc. – Toronto, ON

BeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montreal, QC

Brainworks – Huntsville, ON

Denesoline Corporation – Yellowknife, NT

Electromate Inc. – Vaughan, ON

Fleet Optics Inc. – Mississauga, ON

Groupe MMI Inc. – Saint-Laurent, QC

Hiilite Creative Group Inc. – Kelowna, BC

Integracare Inc. – Toronto, ON

Ionic Technology Group – Lively, ON

ISU Corp – Kitchener, ON

Jan Kelley Inc. – Burlington, ON

Jonah Group – Toronto, ON

Kognitive Tech Inc. – Toronto, ON

Mako Design + Invent – Toronto, ON

MBC Managed IT Services – Richmond Hill, ON

Mobials Inc. – London, ON

PetalMD Inc. – Quebec City, QC

Quartet Service – Toronto, ON

R. Khanuja Dentistry – Brampton, ON

Statflo – Toronto, ON

T&T Power Group Inc. – Wellesley, ON

Weston Forest – Mississauga, ON

Waterford Global Inc. – Winnipeg, MB

PROUD SPONSORS OF CANADIAN BUSINESS EXCELLENCE

Excellence Canada gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and supporters of Canadian Business Excellence.

Title Sponsor

CEO Global Network Media Sponsor

The Globe and Mail Bronze Sponsor

SE Health

Happy Hour Academy

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational Excellence® Standard and its multi-level progressive methodology.

As a national authority on Quality, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.

For further information, please contact us:

Allan Ebedes, President and CEO, Excellence Canada, Tel: 416-251-7600, ext. 230

