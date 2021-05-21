Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Excellence Canada announces the recipients of the 2021 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses

05/21/2021 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce that, at the fifth annual Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses, 26 Canadian organizations will be receiving the Canadian Businesses Excellence Awards for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.

Excellence Canada's mission is to help improve organizational performance and recognize excellence, with a vision to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada. The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.

The awards will be presented at the 2021 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses Virtual Cocktail Reception on Wednesday, June 9th. The program features:

  • Virtual Happy Hour – Live DJ, Mixology Workshops, Photo Booth
  • Networking
  • VIP Roundtable & Keynote Address by Claudia Harvey, Founder and CEO of Dig It Apparel® and President and Founding Partner of BG Wealth Group
  • Presentation of the 2021 Awards

For complete event details and registration, please visit www.cbeawards.com/reception

We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses:

A1 Air Conditioning & Heating – Oakville, ON
Alexa Translations – Toronto, ON
AppCentrica Inc. – Toronto, ON
BeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montreal, QC
Brainworks Huntsville, ON
Denesoline Corporation – Yellowknife, NT
Electromate Inc. – Vaughan, ON
Fleet Optics Inc. – Mississauga, ON
Groupe MMI Inc. – Saint-Laurent, QC
Hiilite Creative Group Inc. – Kelowna, BC
Integracare Inc. – Toronto, ON
Ionic Technology Group – Lively, ON
ISU Corp – Kitchener, ON
Jan Kelley Inc. – Burlington, ON
Jonah Group – Toronto, ON
Kognitive Tech Inc. – Toronto, ON
Mako Design + Invent – Toronto, ON
MBC Managed IT Services – Richmond Hill, ON
Mobials Inc. – London, ON
PetalMD Inc. – Quebec City, QC
Quartet Service – Toronto, ON
R. Khanuja Dentistry – Brampton, ON
Statflo – Toronto, ON
T&T Power Group Inc. Wellesley, ON
Weston Forest – Mississauga, ON
Waterford Global Inc. – Winnipeg, MB

PROUD SPONSORS OF CANADIAN BUSINESS EXCELLENCE

Excellence Canada gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and supporters of Canadian Business Excellence.

Title Sponsor
CEO Global Network		Media Sponsor
The Globe and Mail
  
Bronze Sponsor
SE Health
Happy Hour Academy		 

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. Since 1992, Excellence Canada has helped thousands of organizations become cultures of continuous quality improvement and world-class role models, through its Organizational Excellence® Standard and its multi-level progressive methodology.

As a national authority on Quality, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is the Governor General of Canada.

For further information, please contact us:
www.cbeawards.com
Allan Ebedes, President and CEO, Excellence Canada, Tel: 416-251-7600, ext. 230

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49c4c717-ed45-4bf1-a519-cc95b64a1a19


Primary Logo

Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses

CBEA Diagram illustrating the attributes of award recipients: Delighted Customers, Engaged Employees, and a Culture of Innovation

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aSCHIBSTED ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - MANDATORY DISCLOSURE OF TRADES : Employee Share Saving Plan
AQ
10:16aKansas City Southern Scrapped Deal With Canadian Pacific, Canadian Pacific Says
DJ
10:16aGoodwood announces Audrain Motorsport as new presenting partner for the Members' Meeting
GL
10:16aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : RSA Insurance Group plc
DJ
10:15aDGAP-DD  : technotrans SE english
DJ
10:15aMetrospaces Issues May 2021 Shareholder Letter
GL
10:14aArgentina's key grains port snarled after strike over vaccine access
RE
10:14aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Renishaw plc
DJ
10:14aHORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:13aPEATLAND ECOSYSTEMS AS LONG-TERM CARBON STORES : Launch of the regional “CO2-Regio” feasibility study
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
4EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks flat as Richemont jump offsets UK slide
5Oil jumps but set for weekly loss on Iran nuclear talks

HOT NEWS