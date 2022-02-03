Excellent Productivity Gains

By SBE Council at 3 February, 2022, 2:22 pm

Productivity growth came in at a robust 6.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It's important to keep in mind how important labor productivity is. That is, nonfarm business sector labor productivity, or output per hour, is a key determinant of income. It should be no surprise that wages and salaries are dependent upon labor productivity, as are business profits. So, good news on productivity turns out to be positives for both workers and businesses.

However, it's important to drill down below the topline number on productivity to make sure that each component is pointed in the right direction. Specifically, the ideal scenario is that both output and hours worked increase, but with output accelerating at a quicker pace.

And that is exactly what we saw in the fourth quarter.

The index of real output increased by 9.2 percent (all data at annualized rates) and the index of hours worked increased by 2.4 percent. The BLS also reported:

"In the fourth quarter of 2021, both output and hours worked increased for the sixth consecutive quarter following historic declines in those measures in the second quarter of 2020."

In terms of immediate issues, it's not surprising that we're seeing productivity gains given the challenges that entrepreneurs and businesses have had to deal with in terms of supply chain problems and inflation. At the same time, labor productivity ultimately is determined by private investments made in innovation, technology, education, tools and equipment, facilities, and so on. And given that reality, the news on sluggish business investment in recent GDP data is worrisome.

For good measure, there is the issue of stagnant or declining rates of entrepreneurship for at least the past 15 years, though with hope on that front coming from new business applications reaching record levels in 2021.

In the end, productivity matters to economic and income growth, and in turn, productivity relies on private investment and entrepreneurship. So, on the policy front, it would make sense for tax and regulatory policies, for example, to incentivize entrepreneurship and investment. That means providing substantive, permanent, pro-growth tax and regulatory relief, as opposed to ongoing efforts to inflict greater tax and regulatory burdens on entrepreneurs and investors.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.