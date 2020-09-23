Excessive Deficit Procedure (2nd Notification for 2020)

According to EU regulations, Statistics Portugal presents the second notification for 2020 associated with the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) to be sent to Eurostat before the end of the month. According to these provisional results, the net lending of General Government (GG) in 2019 amounted to € 177 million, corresponding to 0.1% of GDP (-0.3% in 2018). Gross debt of GG attained 117.2% of GDP in 2019.

Despite the circumstances determined by the pandemic COVID-19, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the pandemic COVID-19, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.