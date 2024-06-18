STORY: The central and eastern parts of the United States could see record-breaking heat this week.

That's according to the National Weather Service, which says that some 80 million people are currently under a heat advisory or warning as heat is expected to surpass 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The temperatures expected do not factor in humidity, which will make it feel even hotter.

"The first heat wave of the season is here, and we are ready."

New York City mayor Eric Adams spoke to reporters about the heat on Monday.

"We want to be clear, this is extremely hot for June. [FLASH] With climate change leading to more frequent and intense heat, summers are different than they were before, and so we should expect and be prepared for the hot weather that is coming."

On the other side of the country, Phoenix, Arizona is bracing for another week of temperatures that are expected to exceed 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Animals whose natural habitat is not the dry desert are being monitored closely as the heat rises.

Luke Starkweather is a Keeper of Ectotherms at the Phoenix Zoo.

"So the way I see it, as soon as we start feeling uncomfortable, that's probably when it's time to start misting them down. These guys will have a little higher heat tolerance than your average person, but even so, they're not immune to the effects of heat, so, just as often as possible."

Officials across the country are advising that people stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity in the sun and wear lightweight clothing.

Temperatures are expected to remain elevated until the weekend.