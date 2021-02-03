Exchange Bank : Announces Shari DeMaris as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announces Shari DeMaris as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Ms. DeMaris joined Exchange Bank in October 2020, working with Greg Jahn, Exchange Bank’s EVP/CFO of 18 years, in anticipation of his retirement on January 15, 2021.

“Shari brings to this position an impressive set of executive management and financial skills,” said Troy Sanderson, president and chief executive officer. “Her abilities make her an excellent fit to round out our leadership team.”

An Iowa native, Shari brings over 23 years of technical accounting and financial leadership experience within financial institutions to her role as Exchange Bank’s EVP and chief financial officer. The foundation of her career was built in public accounting, first with Arthur Andersen and then McGladrey (now RSM). For the last 15 years, Shari has been with Hills Bank and Trust headquartered in Hills, Iowa. As their chief financial officer, she helped to grow the bank to its current $3.3 billion and led a 12-person finance and accounting team.

Shari is a licensed CPA with bachelor’s degrees in both Accounting and Spanish from DePaul University and the University of Iowa, respectively. Active in her community, Shari has served as chair and board member for both the Iowa City Area Development Group and the Chamber of Commerce, has been board chair for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program and was a mentor for the Youth Leadership Program.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $3.1 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 15-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Petaluma People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local bank and the North Bay Bohemian’s Best of 2019 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ’s Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—retaining the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2020. www.exchangebank.com.

