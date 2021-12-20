Log in
Exchange Rate Notification No.100/2021 - Customs (N.T.)

12/20/2021 | 08:50am EST
Ministry of Finance
Exchange Rate Notification No.100/2021 - Customs (N.T.)
Posted On: 20 DEC 2021 7:00PM by PIB Delhi

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby makes the following amendments in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Notification No.98/2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 16th December, 2021 with effect from 21st December, 2021.

In the SCHEDULE-I of the said Notification, for serial No.18 and the entries relating thereto, the following shall be substituted, namely: -

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

18.

Turkish Lira

4.70

4.40

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1783590)Visitor Counter : 13


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 13:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
