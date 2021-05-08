Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exchange Rate Notification No.46/2021 - Customs (N.T.)

05/08/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Finance
Exchange Rate Notification No.46/2021 - Customs (N.T.)
Posted On: 06 MAY 2021 5:58PM by PIB Delhi

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.43/2021-Customs(N.T.), dated 15th April, 2021 except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 7thMay, 2021, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.

No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Exported Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

58.35

55.95

2.

Bahraini Dinar

202.35

189.95

3.

Canadian Dollar

61.30

59.10

4.

Chinese Yuan

11.60

11.25

5.

Danish Kroner

12.15

11.70

6.

EURO

90.25

87.10

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

9.70

9.35

8.

Kuwaiti Dinar

253.30

237.30

9.

New Zealand Dollar

54.55

52.20

10.

Norwegian Kroner

9.00

8.70

11.

Pound Sterling

104.45

100.95

12.

Qatari Riyal

20.95

19.65

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

20.35

19.10

14.

Singapore Dollar

56.20

54.35

15.

South African Rand

5.30

4.95

16.

Swedish Kroner

8.85

8.55

17.

Swiss Franc

82.45

79.20

18.

Turkish Lira

9.15

8.60

19.

UAE Dirham

20.75

19.50

20.

US Dollar

74.75

73.05

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.

No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

68.85

66.30

2.

Korean Won

6.80

6.35

****

RM/MV/KMN



(Release ID: 1716532)Visitor Counter : 6

Read this release in: Hindi , Punjabi

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 20:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pPresident Biden briefed on Colonial Pipeline shutdown - White House
RE
04:28pGovernment is working to try to help the company restore operations - white house
RE
04:28pPresident biden was briefed this morning on colonial pipeline shutdown - white house
RE
04:08pGovernment of India and European Investment Bank sign finance contract for second tranche of Euro 150 million for Pune Metro Rail project
PU
04:08pExchange Rate Notification No.46/2021 - Customs (N.T.)
PU
04:08pRevenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore released to 17 States
PU
03:58pCyber attack shuts down top U.S. fuel pipeline network
RE
03:55pKey U.S. Energy Pipeline Closes After Cyberattack--5th Update
DJ
03:45pExplainer-Will Colonial Pipeline shutdown spike U.S. pump prices?
RE
03:39pKey U.S. Energy Pipeline Closes After Cyberattack--4th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin in spotlight as cryptocurrency backer Musk makes 'SNL' appearance
2With 8 million Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs?
3World stocks, commodities boom on U.S. weak jobs data
4ANALYSIS: Fund managers see value, cyclical stocks running further despite slow U.S. jobs recovery
5MORGAN STANLEY : CANNABIS GOES CORPORATE: Lobbyists, Unions Seek to Shape Marijuana Industry

HOT NEWS