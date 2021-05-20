Log in
Exchange Rate Notification No.48/2021 - Customs (N.T.)

05/20/2021 | 07:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Finance
Exchange Rate Notification No.48/2021 - Customs (N.T.)
Posted On: 20 MAY 2021 5:00PM by PIB Delhi

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), and in supersession of the Notification No.46/2021-Customs(N.T.), dated 6th May, 2021except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby determines that the rate of exchange of conversion of each of the foreign currencies specified in column (2) of each of Schedule I and Schedule II annexed hereto, into Indian currency or vice versa, shall, with effect from 21st May, 2021, be the rate mentioned against it in the corresponding entry in column (3) thereof, for the purpose of the said section, relating to imported and export goods.

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.

No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Exported Goods)

1.

Australian Dollar

57.95

55.55

2.

Bahraini Dinar

200.50

188.20

3.

Canadian Dollar

61.60

59.35

4.

Chinese Yuan

11.55

11.20

5.

Danish Kroner

12.20

11.75

6.

EURO

90.80

87.60

7.

Hong Kong Dollar

9.60

9.25

8.

Kuwaiti Dinar

251.80

235.75

9.

New Zealand Dollar

53.90

51.55

10.

Norwegian Kroner

8.95

8.65

11.

Pound Sterling

105.10

101.55

12.

Qatari Riyal

20.60

19.25

13.

Saudi Arabian Riyal

20.15

18.90

14.

Singapore Dollar

55.85

53.95

15.

South African Rand

5.35

5.05

16.

Swedish Kroner

8.95

8.60

17.

Swiss Franc

82.70

79.40

18.

Turkish Lira

9.00

8.40

19.

UAE Dirham

20.60

19.30

20.

US Dollar

74.10

72.35

SCHEDULE-II

Sl.

No.

Foreign Currency

Rate of exchange of 100 units of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees

(1)

(2)

(3)

(a)

(b)

(For Imported Goods)

(For Export Goods)

1.

Japanese Yen

68.35

65.85

2.

Korean Won

6.70

6.25

****

RM/MV/KMN



(Release ID: 1720291)Visitor Counter : 1


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 11:38:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
