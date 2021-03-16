Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges

03/16/2021 | 03:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent trading frenzy around GameStop Corp and other so-called "meme" stocks highlights shortcomings and challenges in the U.S. markets as retail investors become a bigger presence, exchange leaders said on Tuesday.

"The regulatory structure of the U.S. equity markets, in my mind, is flawed," Jeff Sprecher, chief executive of New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on a panel at the Future Industry Association's virtual FIA Boca conference.

Regulators have focused on competition between market intermediaries, like brokers and exchanges, rather than between buyers and sellers seeking to get the best prices, and the GameStop event exposed issues with that structure, he said.

In January, retail investors coordinated through social media forums in an attempt to punish hedge funds by buying shares of GameStop and other heavily shorted names, driving up their prices and forcing short sellers to close out positions at big losses.

At the height of the trading mania, several retail brokers restricted the buying of GameStop after collateral requirements needed to clear the trades spiked, angering many traders.

The saga has sparked congressional hearings, regulatory probes and put short selling under scrutiny.

"I'm hoping that in the future regulators will roll back some of the punitive rules and allow the market itself to deal with the intermediary structure," Sprecher said.

The challenge now is to determine what constitutes unacceptable trading behavior as retail traders coordinate online, said Singapore Exchange CEO Loh Boon Chye.

Market manipulation, when it comes to retail investors' online activity, has not been defined, which is "concerning," said CME Group CEO Terry Duffy.

He pointed to the legalization of gambling and marijuana in most U.S. states as examples of regulators taking a more hands-off approach.

"People want to be in charge of their own destiny," he said.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang)

By John McCrank


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CME GROUP INC. -0.91% 207.11 Delayed Quote.14.85%
GAMESTOP CORP. -3.69% 212.65 Delayed Quote.1,068.47%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.49% 114.74 Delayed Quote.0.32%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -0.79% 10 End-of-day quote.7.76%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50pExchange leaders say GameStop saga highlights regulatory challenges
RE
03:49pGlobal stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03:43pEnbridge asks Canadian government to champion oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
RE
03:43pInflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes
RE
03:38pChime could be valued at more than $30 billion if it goes public -sources
RE
03:38pFintech startup chime has held preliminary talks with banks about going public this year -sources
RE
03:34pU.S. Senate unanimously approves USTR nominee Tai in procedural vote
RE
03:30pU.S. renewable fuel credits hit multi-year high as oil group urges EPA to act
RE
03:30pYellen underscores importance of financial regulation cooperation in call with EU official
RE
03:30pU.s. treasury secretary yellen spoke with eu's mcguinness, discussed importance of close transatlantic financial regulatory cooperation -treasury
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5STELLANTIS N.V. : Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ