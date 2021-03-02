Exchange of letters on co-operation in the area of insurance supervision with the Japan's Financial Services Agency

On February 26, 2021, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) exchanged letters with the Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) on co-operation in the area of insurance regulation and supervision. The exchange of letters aims to promote mutual understanding, exchange of information and technical assistance between the two authorities. The FSA and EIOPA will continue to engage in a dialogue to seek to identify areas for cooperation and share information on regulatory developments of mutual interest, including the development of international standards.

Letter of EIOPA to Japan's Financial Services Agency

Download the Letter of Japan's Financial Services Agency to EIOPA