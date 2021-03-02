Log in
Exchange of letters on co-operation in the area of insurance supervision with the Japan's Financial Services Agency

03/02/2021 | 04:31am EST
On February 26, 2021, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) exchanged letters with the Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) on co-operation in the area of insurance regulation and supervision. The exchange of letters aims to promote mutual understanding, exchange of information and technical assistance between the two authorities. The FSA and EIOPA will continue to engage in a dialogue to seek to identify areas for cooperation and share information on regulatory developments of mutual interest, including the development of international standards.

Letter of EIOPA to Japan's Financial Services Agency

Download the Letter of Japan's Financial Services Agency to EIOPA

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
