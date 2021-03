March 25 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc said on Thursday it would acquire Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, a market operator with focus on Australia and Japan, as it looks to gain access to those two key capital markets.

Cboe did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which it expects to close in the second or third quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)