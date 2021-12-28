Ministry of Finance

Exchange rate Notification No.105/2021 - Customs (N.T.)



Posted On: 28 DEC 2021 6:45PM by PIB Delhi

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962 (52 of 1962), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs hereby makes the following amendments in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Notification No.98/2021-CUSTOMS (N.T.), dated 16th December, 2021 with effect from 29th December, 2021.

In the SCHEDULE-I of the said Notification, for serial No.18 and the entries relating thereto, the following shall be substituted, namely: -

SCHEDULE-I

Sl.No. Foreign Currency Rate of exchange of one unit of foreign currency equivalent to Indian rupees (1) (2) (3) (a) (b) (For Imported Goods) (For Export Goods) 18. Turkish Lira 6.65 6.25

