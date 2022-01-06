Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ExchangeRight's Latest Full-Cycle Event Achieves 157-163% Returns for Investors Including Return of Capital

01/06/2022 | 01:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ExchangeRight brought its $23 million Net-Leased Portfolio 5 DST full cycle on behalf of its investors. In connection with the closing, ExchangeRight provided the investors in the portfolio with the option to perform another 1031 exchange, receive cash, complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange, or a combination of these options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005829/en/

Tenants of ExchangeRight's Full Cycle Net-Leased Portfolio 5 DST (Photo: Business Wire)

Tenants of ExchangeRight's Full Cycle Net-Leased Portfolio 5 DST (Photo: Business Wire)

Net-Leased Portfolio 5 generated 157.08% total returns including return of capital for investors who chose to cash out or complete a 1031 exchange with their proceeds. For investors who chose to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange into the acquiring REIT, the portfolio generated 163.48% total returns including return of capital for investors based on an independent KPMG valuation of the acquiring portfolio as of June 30, 2021.

Net-Leased Portfolio 5 provided uninterrupted monthly distributions to its investors over the offering’s entire hold period, meeting projected cash flow targets throughout. The portfolio was diversified across 7 states and featured 14 properties spanning 118,624-square-feet, with net leases backed by Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Sherwin-Williams, and The Christ Hospital.

“We are pleased to advance our long-term aggregated exit strategy with another DST that was focused on essential businesses and that was designed to protect and grow investor wealth,” said Warren Thomas, a managing partner of ExchangeRight. “We have once again expanded our platform, which allows us to enhance value for our investors and further strengthen our position to execute a public market exit in the future. We are deeply grateful to the investors, representatives, and advisors who engage with our platform and join us in celebrating this achievement.”

ExchangeRight and its affiliates’ vertically integrated platform features over $4.5 billion in assets under management, diversified across over 1,000 properties, over 18 million square feet, and throughout 43 states. More than 6,100 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All of the company’s current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since the company’s founding.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail spaces shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pCineplex temporarily lays off 6,000 workers as surging Omicron cases shut theatres
RE
02:21pGSK announces additional purchase agreements with the Government of Canada for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy, Sotrovimab
AQ
02:21pSotheby's International Realty Expands in Utah
PR
02:19pKnobbe Martens Partner Christy Lea to Serve as 2022 President of Orange County's Public Law Center Board of Directors
BU
02:18pWENG FINE ART : On its 10th anniversary on the stock exchange, Weng Fine Art AG reaches a market capitalization of EUR 200 million - Remaining treasury stock to be sold in 2022
PU
02:18pGENERAL MOTORS : to Participate in the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show®
PU
02:18pAT&T : Response to the California Winter Storms
PU
02:18pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : appoints Nimisha Srivastava to lead its Investments business in North America
PU
02:17pGeneral Motors taps three Qualcomm chips to power its Ultra Cruise feature
RE
02:17pBuilt In Honors Logiwa in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
4Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help
5APA : January 2022 Investor Update

HOT NEWS