Exclaimer : Acquires Customer Thermometer to Bring Real-Time Customer Feedback to its Global Corporate Email Signature Platform

FARNBOROUGH, England, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer Group today announces the acquisition of Customer Thermometer, the award-winning survey platform focused on real-time, actionable feedback from customers and employees.

This acquisition further extends Exclaimer's market leadership in the signature management marketplace by adding additional capabilities from within the email signature real estate.

Using 1-click surveys, Customer Thermometer delivers a total view of customer satisfaction at key points of the customer lifecycle and a visible sign of dedication to customer feedback and service.

Instead of using long, irregular surveys to capture a snapshot in time from a small number of customers, this exclusive integration will allow organizations of any size to capture a real-time pulse of customer feedback from every corporate email sent, for every customer interaction. This in turn enables companies to respond immediately to resolve problems for unhappy customers and improve those interactions for other customers.

Exclaimer is now the only email signature solution that offers an 'out-of-the-box' integration with Customer Thermometer. The fully rounded feature-set provides the following benefits:

Easy integration of surveys in emails, a 'drag and drop' interface, and quick deployment throughout an organisation. This allows a far greater survey reach for a true picture of overall company performance

Universally applied surveys to all corporate email through the server-side deployment of signature templates

Enriched reporting and more granular insights on survey outcomes are made possible due to directory data integration

With Customer Thermometer, businesses can improve customer relationships by identifying problems quickly and in real-time, increasing customer retention. The new feature also allows companies to gain insight into their own employee engagement via Exclaimer Cloud's ability to target intra-company messages.

Commenting on the acquisition, Heath Davies, CEO Exclaimer, says: "This acquisition will allow business customers to get increased value from every email they send. We are on a journey to give our customers a greater benefit from business' most ubiquitous communication tool, email. Ultimately, we're helping customers reimagine the potential they have within email today."

Lindsay Willott, Founder, Customer Thermometer comments: "We are seeing an ever-greater shift towards customer experience across sectors, as businesses rapidly come to understand how critical it is to both lifetime value and reputation management. We are delighted to join the Exclaimer team at this most exciting of times. This partnership gives email users the world over the opportunity to get superb insight and feedback from existing customer touchpoints."

GP Bullhound acted as the financial advisor to Customer Thermometer.

About Exclaimer

For nearly 20 years, Exclaimer has been providing world-class on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), Google Workplace (formerly G Suite), and Microsoft Exchange. Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 75 million users in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com

