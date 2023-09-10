NEW DELHI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The issue of reviving the Black Sea grain deal was discussed in great detail at this weekend's G20 summit but any initiative that isolates Russia is not likely to be sustainable, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a press briefing after the conclusion of the meeting in New Delhi.

Russia, Ukraine and Turkey are going to continue to discuss the grain deal, Erdogan added. (Reporting by Krishn Kaushik and Aftab Ahmed, Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)