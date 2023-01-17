Excluding Russian oil from China's imports may give clearer view: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Is it time to
re-think how the market views China's imports of crude oil to
take into account the rising share of Russian supplies to the
world's biggest importer?
A more accurate picture of China's crude imports, and the
likely impact on prices, may be gained from looking at the trend
of arrivals from suppliers other than Russia.
This is because Russia has largely become disconnected from
the global crude market, given that its oil is being sanctioned
by Western buyers, is subject to a Group of Seven nations price
cap and relies increasingly on a limited pool of buyers.
Russian crude export volumes have held up since Moscow's
Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, but only because China and India
have stepped in to buy steeply discounted Russian oil.
If the view that Russian crude is no longer a factor in
prices for the rest of the world's oil is correct, then
excluding Russian supplies from China's import data may provide
a more accurate picture of the state of the market.
China's oil imports have been rising in recent months,
partly in anticipation of a reopening of the economy from
pandemic controls and partly because Beijing has granted more
refined product export quotas to allow refiners to access the
high margins for fuels in Asia, especially diesel.
But while China's crude imports have been rising, a greater
share appears to have been captured by Russia. So, while the
country's call on supplies from other producers has been going
up, it has risen more slowly than overall imports.
For example, Refinitiv Oil Research data put China's total
imports at 8.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, which was
the lowest for 2022.
For November imports were 11.42 million bpd, the highest for
2022, according to Refinitiv.
If imports from Russia are excluded, it shows that June
imports were 6.97 million bpd and November's were 9.52 million
bpd.
The increase for imports from all sources in November over
June was 2.67 million bpd, but the total ex-Russia was 2.55
million bpd.
Refinitiv data shows that in the pre-invasion period of
January 2021 to February 2022, China's seaborne imports from
Russia averaged about 590,000 bpd.
In the post-invasion period up until December last year,
they averaged around 857,000 bpd, an increase of 267,000 bpd, or
about 45%. As an aside, China's pipeline imports from Russia
have remained steady at around 1 million bpd.
MORE RUSSIAN CRUDE TO CHINA?
It's possible that, with the European Union ban on crude
imports from Russia now in place, China will be able to boost
purchases from Russia.
China can deploy tankers to fetch oil from Russia's western
ports and transport it either through the Suez Canal or around
the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.
This raises the possibility that Russia's share of China's
crude imports will rise even higher.
In turn this may mean that Chinese refiners don't have to
ramp up purchases that much from other suppliers, even if they
are boosting their overall level of imports.
But the global crude market isn't a zero-sum game, and
European refiners that previously relied on Russian crude are
now buying alternative grades, with rising imports from the
Middle East and Africa.
This re-alignment of trade flows will have an impact on how
various crudes are priced, with grades being bought by Europe to
replace Russian Urals crude likely to be supported.
But if China is sourcing much of its additional crude from
Russia, it may mean that it doesn't drive prices for other
grades of oil as much as it did in the past.
(Writing by Clyde Russell; Editing by Bradley Perrett)