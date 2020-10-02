Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

Home rental company Airbnb Inc is aiming to raise around $3 billion (£2.32 billion) in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Friday, taking advantage of the unexpectedly sharp recovery in its business after the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the travel industry.

Airbnb will be one of the largest and most anticipated U.S. stock market listings of 2020 which has already been a blockbuster year for IPOs, featuring the likes of record label Warner Music Group, data analytics firm Palantir Technologies and data warehouse company Snowflake Inc.

Airbnb said in August it had filed confidentially for an IPO with U.S. regulators.

The company's current plan is to make its filing publicly available in November after the U.S presidential election and is targeting an IPO some time in December, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the plans are private.

The sources cautioned that the timing is subject to change and market conditions, in particular volatility that could come from the election.

A spokesman for Airbnb declined to comment.

The company could achieve a valuation of more than $30 billion in the IPO, the sources added, again cautioning this was subject to market conditions.

This would be substantially higher than the $18 billion Airbnb was valued at in April when it raised $2 billion in debt from investors. Airbnb's most recent independent appraisal of the fair market value of its stock pegged its worth at around $21 billion.

The push to go public and the growth in its potential valuation underscores Airbnb's dramatic recovery from earlier this year when it secured emergency funding from investors and the outlook for the travel industry was uncertain.

Since then, San Francisco-based Airbnb has benefited as travelers shy away from larger hotels and instead prefer to drive to local vacation rentals.

The company said in July that customers had booked more than 1 million nights in a single day for the first time since March 3.

Shares of U.S. online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc , which some Airbnb investors use as a conservative public market proxy for its own stock, have rebounded more than 35% in the past six months.

Reuters reported last month that billionaire investor William Ackman had approached Airbnb about going public through a reverse merger with his blank-check company but that Airbnb was prioritizing going public through a traditional IPO.

By Anirban Sen and Joshua Franklin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. -2.16% 1705.27 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -0.64% 28 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pSlower U.S. job gains anticipated; permanent unemployment in focus
RE
03:03pRacial gap in U.S. jobless rate narrows for first time in 5 months
RE
02:56pU.S. Black-white joblessness gap narrows, but not for right reasons
RE
02:54pVice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris still on
RE
02:54pOct. 7 vice presidential debate between vice president mike pence and u.s. senator kamala harris to go ahead - debate commission
RE
02:48pEXCLUSIVE : Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO - sources
RE
02:46pTREASURIES-Yields remain range-bound after jobs data, Trump diagnosis
RE
02:43pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : U.S. appeals court revives GlaxoSmithKline verdict against Teva
RE
02:35pPress release - Hearing of Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis on trade portfolio
PU
02:33pWhite House Takes Issue With FDA's Plans For Authorizing A COVID-19 Vaccine - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2APPLE INC. : House Democrats discuss tougher antitrust law, some Republicans agree
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : UBS sticks Neutral
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group