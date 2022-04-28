Exclusive-All Blue Capital in $773 million bid for Zymeworks-sources

All Blue's non-binding offer is for $10.50 per share in cash, a 116% premium to Wednesday's closing price of $4.86, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

There is no certainty that Zymeworks, which carries roughly $65 million of debt, will negotiate a deal, the sources said. The company unsuccessfully engaged with potential buyers last year, the sources added.

A Zymeworks spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zymeworks develops antibody treatments for different types of cancer and is currently working on clinical trials for a number of its products. It has repeatedly missed earnings estimates over the past few quarters and its shares have lost about 84% of their market value over the past 12 months.

In January, Zymeworks' recently-appointed CEO Kenneth Galbraith announced that the company would need to immediately raise capital to continue operations and that it would lay off 25% of its workforce.

All Blue Capital is a technology-focused investment firm, whose investments include Airbnb, SpaceX, Lyft and Pinterest.

