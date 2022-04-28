Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-All Blue Capital in $773 million bid for Zymeworks-sources

04/28/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Investment firm All Blue Capital has approached Zymeworks Inc, a developer of antibody therapies for cancer, with a $773 million acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

All Blue's non-binding offer is for $10.50 per share in cash, a 116% premium to Wednesday's closing price of $4.86, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

There is no certainty that Zymeworks, which carries roughly $65 million of debt, will negotiate a deal, the sources said. The company unsuccessfully engaged with potential buyers last year, the sources added.

A Zymeworks spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zymeworks develops antibody treatments for different types of cancer and is currently working on clinical trials for a number of its products. It has repeatedly missed earnings estimates over the past few quarters and its shares have lost about 84% of their market value over the past 12 months.

In January, Zymeworks' recently-appointed CEO Kenneth Galbraith announced that the company would need to immediately raise capital to continue operations and that it would lay off 25% of its workforce.

All Blue Capital is a technology-focused investment firm, whose investments include Airbnb, SpaceX, Lyft and Pinterest.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing bt Greg Roumeliotis)

By Anirban Sen


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pAmazon cfo says fuel is an issue in europe in particular - media…
RE
04:49pRobinhood shares fall after company posts decline in revenue
RE
04:49pSoccer-Ronaldo on target as United draw 1-1 with Chelsea
RE
04:47pAmazon cfo says signing bonuses have subsided to attract workers…
RE
04:45pBrazil front-runner Lula shores up party alliances for October election
RE
04:45pExclusive-All Blue Capital in $773 million bid for Zymeworks-sources
RE
04:45pLabor issues, idle trains leave U.S. grain and food stranded -shippers
RE
04:43pGilead first quarter sales, earnings beat Street estimates
RE
04:42pU.S. Congress revives World War Two-era "Lend-Lease" program for Ukraine
RE
04:41pBrazil front-runner Lula shores up party alliances for October election
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares surge after Facebook ekes out user growth
2Meta Platforms : Q1 2022 Earnings
3Improved business mix and continued stable gross margin development dur..
4Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build
5Carlsberg says rising beer prises not hurting sales

HOT NEWS