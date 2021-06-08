Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car - sources

06/08/2021 | 01:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Apple Inc is in early-stage talks with China's CATL and BYD about the supply of batteries for its planned electric vehicle, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

The discussions are subject to change and it is not clear if agreements with either CATL or BYD will be reached, said the people who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

Apple has made building manufacturing facilities in the United States a condition for potential battery suppliers, said two of the sources.

CATL, which supplies major car makers including Tesla Inc, is reluctant to build a U.S. factory due to political tensions between Washington and Beijing as well as cost concerns, the two people said.

It was not immediately clear if Apple is also talking to other battery makers.

Apple, which has yet to make a public announcement about its car plans, declined to comment. CATL, the world's biggest automotive battery maker, and BYD, the world's No. 4, also declined to comment.

The U.S. firm is in favor of using lithium iron phosphate batteries that are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of nickel and cobalt which are more expensive, the four people said.

Apple has been working on self-driving technology and has targeted 2024 for the production of a passenger vehicle, Reuters reported in December.

People familiar with the matter have previously said Apple's planned EV could include its own breakthrough battery technology. It was not immediately clear if the discussions with CATL and BYD involved Apple's own technology or designs.

The discussions come at a time when the U.S. government is looking to attract more EV manufacturing. U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan includes a $174 billion budget to boost the domestic EV market with tax credits and grants for battery manufacturers, among other incentives.

Many battery makers are ramping up production to meet soaring worldwide demand as car makers accelerate their shift to electric vehicles to comply with tougher emission rules aimed at tackling global warming.

Chinese battery makers are expected to grow at a faster pace than their foreign peers thanks to further expansion of the world's biggest EV market, SNE Research said in a June report.

Reuters reported last week that CATL is planning a major new automotive battery plant in Shanghai, continuing a blistering pace of expansion that will cement its lead as the world's No.1 supplier. The factory would near Tesla's China manufacturing operations.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Shanghai and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.01% 125.9 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -1.15% 189.7 End-of-day quote.-6.64%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -5.72% 407.5 End-of-day quote.16.06%
TESLA, INC. 1.01% 605.13 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07aZALANDO  : Fashion e-tailer About You eyes 4 bln euro valuation in Frankfurt IPO
RE
02:05aFree vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 billion - Bloomberg News
RE
02:02aPRESS RELEASE : PANTAFLIX provides Hamburg's cult cinema Abaton with streaming technology and supports the digitalization of its business model
DJ
01:59aEXCLUSIVE : Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car - sources
RE
01:57aPRESS RELEASE : adesso founds adesso Nordics in Finland / Expansion into the Northern European Region
DJ
01:56aThirty-year JGB yields fall, reversing course after smooth auction
RE
01:53aJapan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand
RE
01:52aFACTBOX-Tokyo Olympics in the shadow of coronavirus
RE
01:49aNETHERLANDS AUTHORITY FOR FINANCIAL MARKET  : AFM presents points of attention for personalisation of premiums and conditions
PU
01:48aRenault-Nissan's India unit wants state govt to set social distancing rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound
3Dollar finds footing as traders look to key U.S. inflation gauge
4AMC, other 'meme' stocks jump; regulator signals concern
5FACEBOOK INC : Asia stocks open higher on record for MSCI's All-Country World Index

HOT NEWS