Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Exclusive-Argentina cbank, hopeful on inflation, leans towards holding interest rate steady - source

10/14/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of Argentina's Central Bank is pictured in the financial district of Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank board of directors is split over a potential interest rate hike this month, meaning that the entity will likely leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 75%, a source said, hopeful that monthly inflation will gradually slow down.

The entity had been mulling another potential hike after successive raises this year to counter inflation that is set to end 2022 at over 100%, a rise that is hurting regular Argentines, hitting savings and economic growth.

However, the directors were unable to reach a unanimous decision over a new hike, the source, an adviser to the bank, told Reuters. This means that the rate would likely remain unchanged in October, the person added, asking not to be named as the discussions were private.

"There was no unanimity (among the board) to increase the rate because it is certain that inflation will go down in the coming months," the source said.

The adviser said that at least two directors were opposed to a new hike. The bank has six directors who make key decisions along with the president and two vice presidents. Normally decisions are made by consensus.

"Neither today nor yesterday is the rate issue on the agenda," a central bank spokesman said, adding that money policy decisions were voted on by the entire board. "The tradition is that everything comes out by consensus."

The directors are hopeful that rises in the monthly consumer price index (CPI) will slow down in the remaining months of the year, the person said. There were concerns more hikes to the benchmark Leliq rate would feed a "quasi fiscal deficit" and make credit even more expensive, hurting growth.

Argentina's official INDEC statistics agency is set to release September inflation data later on Friday. A Reuters poll of analysts estimated the monthly rate would come in at around 6.7%, down from a July peak of 7.4% and 7% in August.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Jorge Otaola


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.13% 147.6276 Delayed Quote.25.54%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.21% 151.61 Delayed Quote.47.06%
Latest news "Economy"
11:02aChina to ease share buyback rules amid a sluggish market
RE
11:00aTIM board has not decided over request to extend deadline for network deal-source
RE
10:59aExclusive-Argentina cbank, hopeful on inflation, leans towards holding interest rate steady - source
RE
10:56aTSX falls as energy, material stocks weigh
RE
10:55aU.S. equity funds face outflows for third successive week
RE
10:55aOpel to recall nearly 200,000 Insignia models - Handelsblatt
RE
10:52aDanish government backs probe into spy chief scandal
RE
10:52aWall St slides as earning season starts with profit drop for big banks
RE
10:48aMonte dei Paschi to pay 125 million euros in fees for share sale
RE
10:46aGold heads for worst week since mid-August as dollar firms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3Metals rise on hopes of Chinese stimulus and easing COVID curbs
4Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
5China c.bank to step up policy measures to boost economy ahead of party..

HOT NEWS