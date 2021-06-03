Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says

06/03/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -Qatar Airways is weighing a multibillion-dollar investment with a potential order for 30 or more freighters, attracting interest from Boeing Co, which has begun offering a freighter version of its future 777X jetliner, the airline's chief executive said.

In April, the Gulf carrier said it was interested in a 777X freighter but had not been told by Boeing of any plans to launch one. But speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said a cargo 777X was now on the table as the airline ponders a freighter order from Boeing or Airbus.

"Qatar Airways is very interested in purchasing a large fleet of freighters because we have to now start replacing our old freighters," he said in an interview in St Petersburg.

"We have our programme of replacement over several years and we would be very keen to place an order with Boeing or with Airbus, it all depends on how things proceed."

Boeing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Qatar Airways' cargo fleet currently consists of 30 freighters, all made by Boeing, according to its website.

Al Baker has raised the prospect of a 777X freighter launch amid an unspecified contractual dispute with Airbus.

European planemaker Airbus is also gauging airline interest in a freighter version of its A350 passenger jet, which if launched would target a market key to Boeing, Reuters reported in March.

Boeing's plans for a 777X freighter have been delayed as the U.S. planemaker wrestles with certification delays and weak demand for its passenger version.

The new passenger version of Boeing's popular 777 series is not scheduled to start delivery to airlines until late 2023, three years later than the planemaker had planned.

"With Boeing we have no issue, with Boeing we have a large 777X order and we will take those airplanes, we have made a recommendation with Boeing on the deliveries on those airplanes," Al Baker said, without disclosing what the airline had proposed.

Qatar Airways, which operates only international flights, is on average filling around 40% of seats on all flights, he said, and had received $3 billion in equity from the government since the pandemic broke out to help it through the crisis.

"We are good for now, we have credit lines from the banks which we are using," he said.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova and Gleb Stolyarov in St PetersburgWriting by Alexander CornwellEditing by Tim Hepher and Matthew Lewis)

By Katya Golubkova and Gleb Stolyarov


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.60% 110.1 Real-time Quote.22.57%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.63% 253.095 Delayed Quote.19.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 73.2 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
VODAFONE QATAR P.Q.S.C. 0.57% 1.754 End-of-day quote.30.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aCanadian dollar slides as inflation risk hits sentiment
RE
11:25aBristol-Myers is sued for $6.4 billion over delayed cancer drug
RE
11:25aExclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
RE
11:23aNorway and Britain have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal - media reports
RE
11:20aUnited Airlines to bring back supersonic flying with Boom deal
RE
11:17aBBVA, Unions Enter Final Stage of Talks Over Layoffs
DJ
11:15aEXCLUSIVE : Private equity bet on troubled Caribbean refinery blows up on retirement funds
RE
11:14aNew blood at Wall Street's old guard rattles Corporate America
RE
11:14aShort sellers mostly held their ground as AMC shares soared
RE
11:13aAmazon Ring's neighborhood watch app is making police requests public
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls
3Bitcoin is a "farce"- Amundi CIO
4Shares of retail favorite AMC nearly double, company woos investors with free popcorn
5European stock traders place their blockbuster bets in the dark

HOT NEWS