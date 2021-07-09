Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Brexit disruption may return with summer tourists, Dover chief says

07/09/2021 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trucks queue on the road leading to the Waterbrook Inland Border Facility, a temporary customs clearance centre set up in a truck stop in Ashford

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest port said that post-Brexit disruption could return to Dover and slow trade when holidaymakers head for Europe this summer so the government must urgently reconsider funding redevelopment to prevent long-term damage.

Britain's passage out of the European Union was eased by a lack of tourists driving to France during the pandemic, enabling port staff to process the additional paperwork for trucks that is now required to access Europe, and keep goods moving.

But the government dropped a travel quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Britons on Thursday, potentially opening up holiday routes and increasing the number of vehicles that could descend on the south-west port in the summer.

Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover, told Reuters the site had managed the switch to full customs checks well so far, after Britain left the trade bloc at the end of 2020.

"That's because we haven't seen the demand for tourists coming from our facilities, as we would normally expect to see," he told Reuters on a bright sunny day as a ferry departed for Calais.

"It's at those points in time when the pressure on the total system increases."

In 2019, some 2.4 million trucks used the Dover port, along with 2 million tourist cars and 74,000 coaches.

Dover has modelled the impact of a return of passenger cars to the port, and Bannister said there would be challenges if it happened quickly. "There will be longer transaction times and more processing," he said.

British industry had warned in the run up to Brexit that the UK's supply chains could be strained to breaking point, with even the government saying some 7,000 trucks could back up from Dover if they failed to fill out paperwork correctly.

Instead a December rush to stockpile goods in the country, which led to 20 mile-queues outside Dover at the time, meant trade dropped off in January and enabled manufacturers and logistics groups to adapt to the new demands.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

By Kate Holton


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aTREASURIES-Yields rise in Asia as rally momentum ebbs
RE
08:24aSouth African rand steady amid fragile markets
RE
08:24aRICH NATIONS SHOULD PUT $30 BILLION OF IMF CASH TOWARDS AFRICA INVESTMENTS : African ministers
RE
08:23aExclusive-Brexit disruption may return with summer tourists, Dover chief says
RE
08:20aChina foreign ministry, on major u.s. index to remove more china stocks after biden order, says such behavior violates market rules
RE
08:20aOil climbs on U.S. inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains
RE
08:20aChina foreign ministry, on major u.s. index to remove more china stocks after biden order, says china resolutely opposes the u.s. approach to politicising economic issues
RE
08:11aChemicals giant INEOS backs Scottish carbon capture and storage
RE
08:10aA Wise move? London listing may open fintech floodgates
RE
08:09aCan Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xin..
2EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
3PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Announces Firm Offer to Acquire Vectura..
4NIDEC CORPORATION : Japanese shares eye worst week in nearly 1 year on economic slowdown concerns
5LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. : LATAM AIRLINES S A : Scheduled Second Quarter 2021 Results Publication

HOT NEWS