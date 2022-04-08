Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive-Buyout firms GTCR, CD&R circle Merit Medical -sources

04/08/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - GTCR LLC and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) are among private equity firms that have expressed interest in acquiring U.S. medical device manufacturer Merit Medical Systems Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

GTCR has informed Merit Medical it would be willing to pay $72 to $75 per share, one of the sources said. Merit Medical shares were trading at around $61 before Reuters reported on March 9 that the company was exploring a sale.

Other private equity firms could also express interest in Merit Medical and there is no certainty that any deal will be reached, the sources said. Should there be a deal, it could come as early as May, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Spokespeople for GTCR and CD&R declined to comment. A Merit Medical spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Merit Medical manufactures and sells devices and instruments used in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy.

The South Jordan, Utah-based company previously attracted the interest of activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, which clinched an agreement in 2020 to shake up Merit's board of directors.

Both GTCR and CD&R are prolific investors in health and medical device businesses and have been seeking to capitalize on a wave of consolidation sweeping the industry.

One of GTCR's portfolio companies, vaccine reagent provider Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, turned down an $11 billion acquisition offer from laboratory supplies vendor Sartorius AG in February, sources told Reuters at the time. It remains possible that the companies will negotiate a deal.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. 1.60% 37.48 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 2.09% 68.01 Delayed Quote.6.93%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.38% 15.845 End-of-day quote.8.10%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15p'WE'VE MADE IT' : historic Supreme Court pick Jackson lauded at White House
RE
04:12pWife of UK finance minister agrees to stop avoiding UK tax
RE
04:08pWife of UK finance minister agrees to stop avoiding UK tax
RE
04:05pHead of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process
RE
04:05pHead of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process
RE
04:03pExclusive-Buyout firms GTCR, CD&R circle Merit Medical -sources
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 1.26%, the dow lost 0.2…
RE
04:00pDow gains, S&P 500 slips as market weighs Fed rate hikes
RE
03:58pU.S. FAA names new aircraft certification director
RE
03:57pEU says resuming diplomatic presence in Kyiv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns
5U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

HOT NEWS