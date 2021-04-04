Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Exclusive: ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing

04/04/2021 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration

MUMBAI (Reuters) - China's ByteDance has told an Indian court that a government freeze on its bank accounts in a probe of possible tax evasion amounts to harassment and was done illegally, according to a filing seen by Reuters.

ByteDance in January reduced its Indian workforce after New Delhi maintained a ban on its popular video app TikTok, imposed last year after a border clash between India and China. Beijing has repeatedly criticised India over that ban and those of other Chinese apps.

An Indian tax intelligence unit in mid-March ordered HSBC and Citibank in Mumbai to freeze bank accounts of ByteDance India as it probed some of the unit's financial dealings. ByteDance has challenged the freeze on the four accounts in a Mumbai court.

None of ByteDance India's employees have been paid their March salaries due to the account freeze, said two people familiar with the matter. The company told the court it has a workforce of 1,335, including outsourced personnel.

In the 209-page court filing lodged on March 25, ByteDance told the High Court in Mumbai the authorities acted against the company without any material evidence and gave no prior notice, as required by Indian law, before such "drastic action".

Blocking accounts "during the process of investigation amounts (to) applying undue coercion," ByteDance argued. It is "intended, improperly, to harass the petitioner."

India's Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, and the finance ministry which oversees it, did not immediately respond to requests for comment over the weekend.

The details of the tax investigation have not previously been reported. The tax agency told ByteDance last year it had reasons to believe the company suppressed certain transactions and claimed excessive tax credits, the filing shows.

ByteDance declined to comment on its court filing but told Reuters on Tuesday it disagrees with the decision of the tax authority. HSBC declined to comment, while Citibank did not respond.

ADVERTISING, OTHER DEALS SCRUTINISED

The court declined to grant ByteDance immediate relief in a brief hearing on Wednesday. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation centres on potential evasion of taxes related to online advertising and other financial dealings between ByteDance India and its parent entity in Singapore, TikTok Pte Ltd. TikTok did not respond to an email seeking comment.

ByteDance told the court its India workforce includes 800 people working in its "trust and safety" team that supports activities like content moderation overseas.

The company has "robust business plans in India and is not contemplating winding up," it said, urging the court to lift the freeze on the accounts.

The tax agency started investigating the company in July. It inspected documents at the company's office and summoned and questioned at least three executives, the filing says. Authorities also asked ByteDance to submit documents, including invoices and agreements signed with some clients.

ByteDance representatives "appeared multiple times" before tax officers and provided documents, the filing says.

TikTok, one of India's most popular video apps before it was banned, has faced scrutiny around the world.

Under then-President Donald Trump, the United States alleged the app posed national security concerns. The new administration of Joe Biden has paused a government lawsuit that could have resulted in a de facto ban on TikTok's use there.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by William Mallard)

By Abhirup Roy and Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing
RE
06:28aEXCLUSIVE : ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment - court filing
RE
05:00aWall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
RE
03:59aEgypt postpones tender for license to make cigarettes - sources
RE
03:10aPCBS : The Industrial Production Index, February, 02/2021
PU
03:07aFloods, landslides kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor
RE
02:45aFloods, landslides, kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor
RE
02:24aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA  : Erroneous News Report on Debt Service Payments on account of Sri Lanka Development Bonds and Foreign Currency Loans from Domestic Banks
PU
01:36aPREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS FOR DESIGNING, PRINTING, SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF NEPALESE BANKNOTES. IFP NO : Nrb/banknote/pq/02/077/78
PU
12:48aChina graft watchdog probes Norinco Group ex-chairman Yin Jiaxu
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZene..
2S&P 500 : Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying market to take cues from infrastructure plans, upcoming earnings
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Statement on U.S. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing (Updated)
4Bulgarians elect new parliament amid COVID fears, anger over graft
5ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. : ICAHN ENTERPRISES L P : taps former GE exec Kekedjian as CEO of Enterprises - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ